UVU Symphony Orchestra concerto: Classical music done beautifully

UVU's Symphony Orchestra brought the community together with their hard-working spirits and beautiful pieces of music on their spectacular concerto night.

X



Photo provided by UVU Marketing.

A concerto is one of the many momentous events in which musicians can be featured. They typically contain soloists that are supported by a live orchestra. The UVU Symphony Orchestra hosts a concerto night annually, beginning their rehearsals at the start of the spring semester.

Before the event, the Review interviewed Elsa Saunders, a freshman who led the viola section during the concerto. Speaking on the work that goes into a concerto, she said, “We have to be aware of the overall sound and color of the soloists, and then we have to match them, as well as matching the section and orchestra.”

Only 10-15% of Americans have a close relationship with classical music and actively attend events like the concerto night hosted by UVU. That does not deter Saunders and other classical musicians from expressing their love for performing and sharing classical music. “We appreciate everyone who does come,” she expressed. “The best feeling is when you can see someone enjoying the performance.”

She further explained, “Music is everywhere. Classical music is beautiful, and it is often the inspiration for a lot of today’s music. These concerts are meant to show people more in terms of music. They are organized to be fun and enjoyable; they are supposed to make someone feel good.”

Indeed, the concerto night proved Saunders’s sentiment to be correct. With solo performances from an oboist, flutist, and singer, the orchestra beautifully supported them and gave their own powerful conclusion to the night. An almost immediate standing ovation occurred, which was well deserved.

The UVU Symphony Orchestra is not done for the year. They will have one of their biggest performances on April 19, performing the works by Gustav Mahler and other various artists. Tickets are available at uvu.edu/thenoorda.

Kenna Seegmiller is a current freshman studying Theatre Education at Utah Valley University. In her free time, she loves to play video games, write stories, and listen to music.

