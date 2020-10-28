Trick-or-treat at the Women’s Success Center

The Women of UVU and The Raices Club at UVU are hosting a weeklong celebration for the Day of the Dead from Oct. 26 to Oct. 30 at the Women’s Success Center. Anyone is welcome to bring a photo of a loved one and put it on the ofrenda, learn about the Day of the Dead and enjoy candy and refreshments that will be provided.

This celebration is open to all of campus and any students interested in learning more about the event and its significance can attend and partake in the tradition. Students can attend virtually as well. Students can pick up a packaged treat from the Women’s Success Center, located in Losee Center 301 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 29.

“The Day of the Dead and Halloween are both drastically different holidays and events,” said Nicole Trett of the Women’s Success Center. She said the event is designed to encourage curiosity and include people of all cultures in the tradition.