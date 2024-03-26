Trailblazing Women of Country

A tribute to the three queens of country honoring Patsy Cline, Loretta Lynn, and Dolly Parton was held during National Women's Month at the Noorda.

Photo courtesy of UVU Marketing.

Trailblazing Women of Country brought life and history to the Noorda Bastian Theater on Thursday, March 21, by paying tribute to Patsy Cline, Loretta Lynn, and Dolly Parton. The tribute left audience members dancing and clapping along, finishing with a standing ovation.

Trailblazing Women of Country featured vocalists Miko Marks and Kristina Train supported by a five-member, all-female band. This includes music director and pianist Megan Palmer, bassist Morgan Blaney, drummer Heather Thomas, acoustic guitarist Thayer Sarrano, and electric guitarist/lap steel guitarist Anne McCue. The band met for the first time in February in Nashville, Tennessee, and hit the road for a forty-three-date tour.

This brilliant female band highlighted some of the greatest stories and awe-striking performances made by these female country legends. Cline, Lynn, and Parton were unapologetically authentic and empowered women. They stood out from the crowd and shared a perspective on issues that women faced during their day. They shared these perspectives through their music, which was a way for them to cope and release what they couldn’t say.

Marks explained that she resonated with Parton’s song, “Just Because I’m a Woman.” It was released in 1968 during Women’s History Month, a time of feminist revolution. This song was written because she felt like women weren’t offered the same grace as men when they made mistakes. There were different standards for women to uphold than men. The radio eventually banned Parton’s song because of the lyrics, however the song continued to play around the world and became a number one hit in Africa. It resonated with audiences everywhere.

Train brought up how Parton released over 3,000 songs and was an incredible actor yet remained a very generous woman. Parton came from poverty as did the other two queens of country. They knew life without money, and they were willing to give what they could. Parton established the Imagination Library to give free books to children to inspire them to read. The song “Here I Am” captures this message of helping others.

Train and Marks did these singers justice. Audience members who would not normally listen to country would enjoy this performance. The soloists were very engaging and friendly, and their warmth emanated from the stage. They shared the culture and history of these women enthusiastically, drawing in the audience.

Cline, Lynn, and Parton won several awards and accolades and paved the way for women performers. Trailblazing Women of Country allowed attendees to witness the impact these women’s music and legacy continue to have.

