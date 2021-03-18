The Veg Review: In Pizza We Crust

As someone who loves food, transitioning to a plant-based diet came with a set of interesting challenges. Among the most frustrating was not knowing where to go out to eat.

This Veg Review series explores the growing selection of vegetarian and vegan food available throughout Utah Valley.

Whether you’re a seasoned vegan or just trying out meatless days, this series of local restaurant reviews will help you get a better sense of what plant-based food is like and where to find it.

MidiCi Neapolitan Pizza

Despite its ubiquity in American food culture and college life, finding good pizza in Utah County has been fairly difficult — and more so for the vegetarian and vegan crowd. Though we may happily indulge in cheap-and-convenient slices, there is a time and place for elevating the mundane. MediCi’s Neapolitan pizza makes an exceptional argument for doing just that.

Breaking away from what you find at many chain pizzerias, MediCi’s spotlights the foundational aspects of traditional pizza: simple ingredients and a crunchy yet fluffy crust. Their menu extends a variety of vegetarian, vegan and gluten free options in pizza, pasta and salad dishes. A lively atmosphere ties it all together into a casual dining experience that doesn’t break the bank. It also bears to mention that they’re open until midnight, seven days a week.

For pizzas, the topic selection is plentiful. Classic veggies such as mushrooms, olives, peppers and onions join harder to find options such as truffle and vegan cheese. While many combinations are set in the menu, you are also free to build your own from the counter. The crust, the MVP of their game, is entirely plant-based and is made from “00 Caputo” flour, a defining ingredient of authentic Neapolitan pizza. No greasy tops or soggy crusts slices here folks.

As has become the norm for going out to eat, I ordered something that is difficult to make at home. First, the truffle pie with truffle cream, mozzarella, parmesan and basil. This pie doesn’t overwhelm the palette with any one flavor but rather coats the mouth in a creamy and subtle savoriness afforded by such aromatic toppings. With this in the forefront, the taste and texture of the crust provides a pleasant contrast to the softer toppings, offering measured fluffiness and plenty of crunch along with occasional peps of acidity from the slightly burned edges.

The nutella calzone is a pleasantly surprising combination .





On to dessert. For this all-important part of the meal, a nutella calzone appeared with a liberal amount of chocolate and fruit. Though the dough itself appears to be the same as in their savory dishes, the combination did not disappoint nor leave one disoriented. The balsamic reduction that is drizzled around the dish surfaces energetically above the chocolate and berries, its mellow tartness and complex sweetness breaks up what could otherwise be a cloying combination.

Overall, the pizza made in the California-born chain strikes a well delivered balance between the classic and adventurous. A warm atmosphere, non-inflated prices and high quality food makes MediCi a popular place for weekend outings in the Provo/Orem area. It is certainly a place to visit when looking for a bit of flair in pizza and other Italian classics. MidiCi Neapolitan Pizza Company is located on 541E University Parkway, Orem, on the southwest corner of University Mall. For menu, hours and delivery information visit https://mymidici.com/stores/utah/orem/orem/