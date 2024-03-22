The Kate Middleton conspiracy: Memes and timeline explained

Reading Time: < 1 minute Conspiracy theories about Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, have skyrocketed ever since a clearly photoshopped picture of her family was released in March. Share this: Facebook

X



Photo courtesy of Kensington Palace.

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Kate Middleton has been out of the public eye since Christmas 2023. However, the internet did not get involved with her disappearance until Kensington Palace released a statement in mid-January of her admittance to the hospital for abdominal surgery. She failed to show up to multiple annual events, which brought the internet to question whether Middleton was missing or safe at the Palace.

Things settled down until February, when her husband Prince William pulled out of attending a memorial service for his Godfather. Speculation then arose again about the princess’s health and her whereabouts.

The memes of Middleton being missing, however, did not begin until the beginning of March, when Prince William and Middleton released a photo of their family in celebration of Mother’s Day in the United Kingdom. The obviously edited photo gave conspiracy theorists more evidence that something was wrong at the Palace.

A day later, an apology was issued by Middleton on various social media accounts. However, the photo only proved further that there is a lack of credibility in the royal family.

In late March, an employee of the London Clinic attempted to obtain Middleton’s private medical records. This investigation is still underway. To this day, the public remains uncertain about the truth surrounding Middleton.

Kenna Seegmiller is a current freshman studying Theatre Education at Utah Valley University. In her free time, she loves to play video games, write stories, and listen to music.

Share this: Facebook

X

