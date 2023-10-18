The inspiring work of the UVU Faculty Art Exhibit  

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Visitors to the Museum of Art at Lakemount are treated to an array of moving, thought-provoking pieces that reflect the dedication to artistry and innovation that the UVU faculty holds. From abstract paintings which ignite one’s imagination, to intricate, detailed sculptures that leave a lasting impression, the exhibit completely encapsulates the multifaceted nature that is contemporary art.

One extremely moving piece titled, “Bearing,” used a medium called egg tempera. Egg tempera is created by mixing egg yolk with powdered pigments and a little water. Artists typically use egg tempera because of its “enhanced coverage and spreadable properties,” according to the Smithsonian Magazine.

“Bearing” was created by professor and artist, John Darley. In the description of the painting Darley says, “In 2020 and 2021, my wife and I worked erratic and long hours and taking significant risks to purchase a home.” He went on to say, “It can feel like you are on your own at times. But during those moments, I see no other option but to choose endurance and move forward. If not for yourself, then for the ones you love.” The painting itself shows a mother holding her small child, and a father walking away in the woods. The personal touch that Darley added to this painting is what makes it so moving.

Overall, the UVU Faculty Art Exhibit is a celebration of the artistic talent that is found in the halls and classrooms of UVU. This exhibit provides a platform for faculty members to share their artistic expressions with the public. The exhibit runs through November 18, inviting all to appreciate and engage with the diversity of artistic voices within UVU’s faculty.

