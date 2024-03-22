The inspiring women behind the fashion industry

Reading Time: 2 minutes These talented women are breaking barriers, making history, and elevating expectations in the fashion industry. They are the founders, CEOs, and designers who are increasingly setting the bar for people in fashion everywhere. Share this: Facebook

X



Photo by Fabien Baron, courtesy of Dior.

Reading Time: 2 minutes

A study done by the Business of Fashion revealed that women are the designers behind almost 40% of womenswear, but only 14% make up the leadership positions in the companies sourcing the product. Similarly, Forbes says that “women lead less than 13% of Fortune 1000 Retail and Apparel companies.” While the numbers may seem miniscule, the women that make them up are anything but. Among these inspiring leaders are women who are 100% making historical differences within the fashion industry by promoting inclusivity and sustainability and paving the way for future leaders.

Maria Grazia Chiuri is making history in every fashion show, every collection, and every day as the first female artistic director of Dior. Her first collection was inspired by women’s empowerment and the women she looks up to. Many of the pieces reference the quote, “We should all be feminists.”

In 2019, Chiuri received the award for France’s Legion d’Honneur, where she spoke to aspiring working women’s worries about their future. In it she said, “I would like to send [women] a message to believe in themselves and trust their instincts.” Chiuri finished her speech by remarking, “Dior is a maison that represents femininity, and for this reason I believe that my commitment is to make women aware of their potential and I thank the maison that supports me and gives a voice to women and their work. Their commitment can change the world.”

Another example of women making history is Jessa Maddocks, founder of JessaKae. She speaks on inclusivity in the industry, stating, “The movement I would love to inspire is holistic size inclusion for women in the entire fashion industry.” In research done by Allied Market Research, they found that the plus sized clothing market alone accumulated over $480 million USD in the year 2019. The plus sized clothing industry is anticipated to continue to grow. It is predicted that in the year 2027 the market will accumulate over $696 million USD.

The continual growth of inclusivity can be allotted to the women behind the brands who continue to celebrate and create comfortable sizing for all. Maddocks reiterates this by saying, “The average American woman is around a size 16. At JessaKae, all our dresses are produced in sizes ranging from XXS to 6XL. I would love to remove the term ‘plus-size’ altogether. A brand should make their piece of clothing and adjust it to fit every size for women. We do it. It is possible.” JessaKae sets an expectation and raises the bar for other surrounding brands in the industry. Inclusivity is not difficult when it is a priority and a standard.

These talented women and many more who are breaking barriers, making history, and increasingly raising the bar are the ones who pave the way for the women of the future. The female Retail and Apparel leaders, designers, and workers who make up the fashion industry have made what was once deemed impossible possible.

Bethany Justice is in her junior year and studying digital marketing.

Share this: Facebook

X

