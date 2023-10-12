“The Diary of Anne Frank:” A story of joy and pain

Reading Time: < 1 minutes A production of “The Diary of Anne Frank” put on at the Bastian Theater left those in attendance with hope and joy.

“The Diary of Anne Frank” took center stage at the Noorda Center’s Bastian Theater on Oct. 10. The performance showcased the fantastic skills of the talented actors. The smallness of the theater added to the play, drawing the audience closer to the actors, allowing them to feel the emotion that dripped off the actors like hot wax.

The lighting was dynamic, enhancing the mood and adding to the incredible performance given by the stage performers. Sound effects added to the atmosphere, creating an air of tension. The audience could hear the sound of a plane overhead or the rumble of tanks outside. Each jarring sound brought one closer to the characters, amplifying the suspense.

The actors invented a space that brought the audience into the moment, never once missing a beat. They perfectly portrayed the story of the Jewish family and their friends, immersing the audience in a world wracked with pain, war, bigotry and hatred.

Set against the backdrop of the horrifying Holocaust, this world was brightened by the joy of Anne Frank, who brought daylight to a seemingly endless night. The actor brought this character to life in front of viewers’ eyes, creating laughter in moments that would otherwise be dark and filled with dread.

Each performer did their part, painting an image that left everyone speechless. This play amazingly did what every artist strives to do: it left a lasting impact. Attendees were left to consider what kind of mark they have left on the world and what they can do to make someone’s world a little brighter.

All this culminated in a single sentence that was written by a mere 14-year-old girl who seemed to understand more than most will in their life: “Despite everything, I believe that people are really good at heart.”

