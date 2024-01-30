The 5 top 2024 fashion trends

Reading Time: 2 minutes 2024 fashion ranges from sheer, simple shapes to bright, bold, bodices. You can expect clothing this year to be a little bit of everything.

Bethany Justice is in her junior year and studying digital marketing.

A new year means new trends and this year’s results are in. In 2024 fashion one can expect quiet luxury, pops of color, and sustainability. This year’s clothing will be coated in feminine details and layered with sheer. Gear up, the exciting trends of 2024 are all wrapped in bows.

Quiet Luxury

The prominent trend of 2024 is that of low-key luxury. What this looks like is wearing pieces that appear expensive, but don’t come with a high price tag. Quiet luxury is not a new trend, as it has been circling the fashion industry for a couple of seasons. You might recognize this trend as “old money style,” which serves the same purpose as the new quiet luxury.

Wrapped in a Bow

Feminine details are covering the clothing of 2024. Think pink, ribbons, and ruffles, à la carte to your favorite pieces. More specifically, bows in every shape, size, and iterations will appear everywhere.

Sheer Beauty

Sheer clothing has been a trend for several seasons. Identical to most trends, transparent clothing is not something that has not been done before. It came to face in the 90s and early 2000s and has been recirculating on the runways of several different designers. This year, sheer is here to stay.

Sun’s out, Legs out

In the words of the early 2000s icon, Paris Hilton, “Skirts should be the size of a belt. Life’s short, take risks.” 2024 is the year of taking risks and making waves with legs. Not only with skirts but even more so with shorts. In the spring and summer seasons of this year, short-short styles will be the most notable silhouette of the year.

Bright and Bold

Hear the dresses rustling as they come down the runway; this trend speaks for itself. In contrast to quiet luxury, some other trends you can expect to see this year are bright colors, voluminous silhouettes, and sparkling embellishments. Clothing this year is bright, bold, and unapologetically loud.

Whether it be with extremely oversized silhouettes, or the highest-rise pants on the runway, designers have played with all different shapes and silhouettes. Every accessory, color, and detail will be featured in clothing this year. All of which can be wrapped in a bow. For 2024 fashion, one can expect it to be a little bit of everything.

