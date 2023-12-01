Sweater weather: A time to celebrate

Reading Time: < 1 minute Season’s greetings, it is time to celebrate! This time of year, it is time to celebrate the comforting combination of the holiday season and sweater weather.

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The air is getting colder, snow has fallen, and finals are approaching; all of which guarantees that the holidays are officially underway. The brisk air and the promise of the holidays bring forth the much-loved “sweater weather.” This season gives everyone the opportunity to stay warm while displaying their favorite cozy pieces. Here is your end-of-semester guide to staying warm and comfortable on campus while embracing the time of year.

There are many sweaters to be had, but a college student’s wardrobe is not complete without the presence of a versatile chunky knit sweater. This timeless piece adds an instant touch of warmth and style to any outfit. The versatility of the chunky knit sweater transitions perfectly from lectures to holiday events.

The key to mastering “sweater weather” can be found in the magic of layering. Experiment with layers by adding a collar, turtleneck, or your favorite T-shirt underneath a sweater. This will not only provide extra warmth but will also add dimension to your outfits. The addition of layers can elevate winter outfits without compromising comfort.

‘Tis the season for festive flair! Embrace the holiday spirit by wearing sweaters adorned with this season’s most festive prints. Let your sweater be a statement piece that sparks joy and spreads holiday cheer.

Sweater weather on campus can be more than just an attempt to not freeze, it can be an opportunity to express your personal style, provide comfort during the stress of finals, and embrace the magic of the holidays. With versatile knits, layered looks, and some festive flair, you can finish the semester in style. Bundle up and let your style shine this season!

Bethany Justice is in her junior year and studying digital marketing.

Share this: Facebook

X



Related