Sundance Film Festival survival guide 

The Sundance Film Festival (SFF) stands as the largest independent film festival in the United States. Celebrities and film enthusiasts from around the globe converge in the mountains of Park City, Utah to attend the multitude of prestigious films that premiere there each year. For first-time attendees, navigating the Festival can be overwhelming. Here is a survival guide to assist in making your trip more seamless.

1. Plan Ahead

Start by planning ahead. The Festival is a bustling event, and it’s easy to get confused about the schedule. Fortunately, the SFF website provides a comprehensive program with details about all the films and panels in an easy-to-follow format. Create an account to conveniently plan your visit by adding events to your schedule.

2. Purchase Tickets

Decide on the type of tickets you want. Sundance offers both in-person and online showings for most films, but tickets are limited. Purchase your tickets well in advance; as of writing this article, many of the showings are already sold out. Ticket packages are also available, offering access to 10 tickets and early ticket purchasing privileges, ranging from $225 to $850.

3. Date of Attendance

Determine when you’ll attend. The first half of the Festival is busier with more events and celebrity appearances. If you are only interested in watching the films and don’t care about the rest, you may want to attend the second half of the Festival. There is a specific, cheaper ticket package dedicated especially for that purpose.

4. Be Aware of Locations

The most crucial thing to be aware of beyond purchasing your tickets is the locations of all the events you will be attending. SFF takes place in Park City, Salt Lake City, and the Sundance Resort near Provo. It takes about an hour to drive from each of these locations. Be sure to remember that when planning what films you want to attend. It would be unfortunate to plan on seeing back-to-back showings only to realize that they are an hour’s drive apart.

5. Check the Theaters

Know the theaters in each city. In Park City, there are Eccles Theatre, Egyptian Theatre, Holiday Village Cinemas, Library Center Theatre, Park Avenue Theatre (inside DoubleTree Hilton Hotel), The Ray Theatre, Redstone Cinemas, and Prospector Square Theatre. In Salt Lake City, there are Broadway Centre Cinemas, Grand Theatre (inside Salt Lake Community College), Rose Wagner Center, and Megaplex Theatres at The Gateway. Then there is the Sundance Mountain Resort Screening Room at Sundance Resort.

6. Consider Traffic

Park City can become extremely congested during the Festival, and there are no public parking options at the Festival’s Park City locations, so your best bet at getting around is via shuttle. The Festival provides free transportation to all its venues in Park City. Be sure to familiarize yourself with the Festival map.

7. Winter Weather

Don’t forget about the weather! It is extremely cold this time of year, and when walking between venues and sitting on the shuttles, it is vital that you bundle up. It is also smart to wear a good pair of shoes for walking around in the snow.

8. Download the App

Download the 2024 SFF app for easy access to tickets, schedules, and maps. It will simplify navigation during this chaotic time.

With these tips in mind, you will be primed to make the most of your Sundance Film Festival experience!

