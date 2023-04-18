Students of entertainment design hold art exhibition

Reading Time: 2 minutes

On the 4th floor of the Gunther Technology building, the UVU department of art and design hosted an exhibition of the student work for entertainment design entitled “Hooked.” It will be held from April 14 to 21 and a public reception on April 20 from 5 to 7 p.m.

This exhibition is full of creative ideas. These students are challenged to create concepts for their characters and worlds that show their unique style and find a way to engage a large audience. Design by Becca Butler.

Animation is a very artistic endeavor as presented by the still images posted around the gallery, but it is also extremely technical. These artists have to become proficient in using digital software to design their artwork as well as bring it to life through animation. The animations the students have created are projected onto the wall as part of the exhibition.

It is a difficult and laborious form of art to perfect, but when done correctly, animation is able to transport viewers to another world. Animation is storytelling through rich and detailed visual art. From movies to video games, animation can be considered one of the most heavily consumed art forms today.

Whether it be graphic or animated design, there is no doubt that there are extremely talented students at UVU, as is apparent from this exhibition. The entertainment design program has opened up a whole host of opportunities to these students as it comes to expanding their artistic vision as well as what they will do for their careers.

Chase Martin is a Junior at Utah Valley University studying English with an emphasis on Creative Writing.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Related