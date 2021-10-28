Satisfy hunger with free Monday Morning Waffles

How does free food sound? Bring your appetite to the Student Life building every Monday from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., when the Student Leadership and Involvement serve students Monday Morning Waffles, which are free and open to all. Holly Lewis prepares the waffles with Connor Dearden and Pierce Johnson.

“We do this to help students feel like they have a place here at UVU,” Lewis said. As the motto for this event states, “Take a Seat – Make a friend.” This inclusion can benefit other students, a wonderful way to assist fellow students who may be feeling isolated.

College is a new experience for many students, who come from all over the world. Feeling alone is not an uncommon occurrence in life, whether it occurs at college or elsewhere. The Students’ Activities Leadership hopes to avoid this for as many students as possible through their efforts. The concept of inclusion is extremely beneficial in terms of assisting others.

“I’ve met quite a few people who are studying the same thing I am,” said Texus, an electrical engineering student. He has met a lot of new people because of this ongoing event.

Magali, a junior in the photography program said, “I’m really grateful for the waffles, I get free food in between classes. You can’t hate someone if they are going to feed you.”

A few ballroom team members, Tyler Bell, Chloe Kuck and Abigail Gretsen were also enjoying waffles in the Student Life center. “It’s more about socializing with people you don’t get to see often,” Gretsen said.

“It’s really nice for me because I can’t eat early in the morning, and this gives me food to get through the day,” Kuck said. Every Monday, she comes to school to practice extremely early in the morning.

In addition to free waffles, the program has been extended to include free pizza on Wednesdays and free pancakes on Friday mornings, every week. Other types of food are also available throughout the week because the club wants to ensure that students are at least fed once a day.