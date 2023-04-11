Rotating group BFA exhibitions

April 10, 2023 Chase Martin

From Christina West's "An Honest Pot" collection.

The art gallery on the 6th floor of the Gunther Technology building has been host to a rotating exhibition of graduating students’ artwork as part of the BFA in art and design. It began in March and will end on May 5. 

Five talented students are currently being exhibited: Christina West, Sam Stoddard, Ruth Voss, Gia Tran and Jessica Carbine. Their works ranged from painting to photography to pottery, illustrating the broad range of artistic expression at UVU. 

Their work will stay on display until April 14, when it will be replaced by an exhibition from UVU’s graphic design students. The graphic design exhibition will only be available for two days from April 20 to 21, so don’t miss your chance to see it. There will be a public reception on Thursday, April 20, from 5-7 p.m.

The rotating exhibition will end with a display of the illustration department’s work from April 25 to May 5 with a public reception on Thursday, April 27, from 5-7 p.m.

Attending these exhibitions is not only a great opportunity to observe wonderful works of art, but it is also a great opportunity to support these artists who have poured years of hard work and study into honing their craft here at UVU.

