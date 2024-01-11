Percy Jackson: The next big fantasy TV show

Reading Time: < 1 minute “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” has become the most popular fantasy show searched on all streaming platforms.

Kenna Seegmiller is a current freshman studying Theatre Education at Utah Valley University. In her free time, she loves to play video games, write stories, and listen to music.

“Percy Jackson and the Olympians” is about a troubled 12-year-old child that finds out he is a demigod and is sent to a summer camp for children like him. Created as a fantasy novel series in 2005, Percy Jackson became immediately popular, with over 1.2 million copies sold in its year of release. Four books and two movies later, the popular fantasy series got picked up by Disney and was created into a show.

The author, Rick Riordan, wanted to create a Percy Jackson television series, which Disney announced in May 2020. Fans were excited at the announcement, as Riordan was going to play a crucial role in the creation of the series, unlike the movies which were disliked due to the lack of homage paid to the original books.

According to Variety, the first episode of Percy Jackson received 13.3 million viewers in the first six days of release. As of January 4th, the show has been given a 96% on Rotten Tomatoes, meaning that nearly all reviews for the show are positive. To put this to a larger scale, most shows do not get above 80%. Most fans agree that the show surpassed their expectations and are impressed by the adaptation of the book into a TV series.

The Percy Jackson TV show is still racking up views with each new episode being released every Tuesday. The series can be found on Disney+ and Hulu.

