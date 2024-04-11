Mixtape Live 2024

Photo by Makayla Morrison.

Bands and acapella groups from UVU’s Commercial Music program gave the community an opportunity to experience a rock, pop, and acapella concert all in one; hence the name “Mixtape Live.” It included covers and instrumentals. This performance illustrated how a degree in Commercial Music prepares these students for professional work in the music industry.

The first band was a pickup band led by Emily Merril, who revealed that they do not rehearse. By being able to perform on the spot with no rehearsal, they are better equipped to use their talents in an industry that requires them to think and adapt on their feet. They learned twenty-eight songs, learning two songs within an hour. The pickup band also recently received a new gig where they will be required to learn sixteen new songs.

The pickup band had two audience members come pick two songs out of a jar for them to perform. They pulled the songs, “You Make Loving Fun” and “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!”. They performed these songs flawlessly, adding awe to the whole evening. Musicians Katie, Andrea, Field, and Landon and singers Kimbal and Mika seamlessly worked together and gave an outstanding performance. The energy was high and audience members danced and sang along all evening.

The second performers were a fourteen-member band, who kept things interesting for audience members as they interchanged between singing in small groups and joining together collectively. The band’s singers contained both male and female artists with various unique tones of voice. They provided a fun and welcoming atmosphere as they danced and performed together on stage to classics like “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” and “For Once in My Life.”

The Sonic Exchange band provided a more punk-pop feel with all female singers Mika, Kaeola, and Kate. They brought the pump-up that attendees did not know they needed with songs like, “Make Me Feel,” Mariah Carey’s “Fantasy,” and “Oops!…I Did It Again.” These female singers proved their talent with how they left people laughing and clapping along.

These artists showed how their hard work and dedication have paid off. Once they graduate, they are sure to continue to share their amazing musical talents with the world and to find success.

