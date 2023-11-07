“Marvel’s Spider-Man 2” does whatever a spider can…and more 

Reading Time: 2 minutes Swinging onto the PlayStation 5 comes the long-awaited sequel to “Marvel’s Spider-Man” that was released on the PlayStation 4 in 2018.

“Marvel’s Spider-Man 2” has received critical acclaim for good reason. Beginning with an incredible and bombastic opening, and ending with a tear-jerking and heartfelt finale, it more than deserves the praise. The incredibly talented cast of developers, composers and voice actors at Insomniac Games have woven an impressively inter-connected web of jaw-dropping graphics, soulful voice performances and masterful music.

One of the notable voice actors that joined the already talented cast is Tony Todd. Todd is most well-known for his role as Daniel Robitaille in the iconic horror franchise “The Candyman.” Todd lends his iconic deep, rumbling voice to the fan-favorite villain, Venom. Every line spoken by Venom is delivered with a bone-chilling tone, displaying the danger that he poses to the titular characters.

Speaking of favorite heroes, Yuri Lowenthal and Nadji Jeter return to the series, lending their voices to the Spider-Men, Peter Parker and Miles Morales, respectively. They both demonstrate their passion for their roles through their performances.

The gameplay in this entry of the beloved series has evolved from its predecessors. For example, the swinging mechanic really makes you feel like Spider-Man. Insomniac Games took full advantage of the haptic controls of the Dual Sense controller. With every swing there is a resistance that makes you feel the momentum of every movement. Combat is a return to form, bringing back familiar mechanics. However, they have made tweaks here and there to make it even smoother than before.

A major fear among fans was the fact that Miles’ electric venom powers from the previous entry would make him more powerful than Peter, making Peter less preferable to play. However, this fear is soothed by the addition of the symbiote suit which grants Peter Venom-like abilities, balancing out the gameplay.

The story is more action-packed than ever before: a facsimile of the comic books from which it hails. Venom is introduced to be a character that is a threat worthy of the attention of both Spider-Men. The relationship between Miles and Peter is strained but is eventually strengthened through the trials they endure. This evolving dynamic is encapsulated in the quote, “Spider-Man didn’t save me back there, Miles did.” Peter teaches Miles that being Spider-Man also means taking care of other parts of your life and those around you.

All together “Marvel’s Spider-Man 2” delivers an incredible story with iconic moments and an unforgettable finale. It will not be surprising if it is in line to be the Game of the Year for 2023.

