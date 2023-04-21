Lucky Stiff showcased UVU’s talented actors

April 21, 2023 Bethany Justice

Reading Time: < 1 minutes A night spent watching the student-produced show Lucky Stiff is a night well spent.

Graphic by Mynoa Williams.

Spend your next free night watching the student-produced, student-featured musical Lucky Stiff. Lucky Stiff is a show in the Bastian Theatre that is all things exciting. It showcases all the talented students here at UVU and their abilities. They all sing, dance and have the audience in the palm of their hand. Safe to say, Lucky Stiff is a hit.

The story follows a melancholic main character named Harry Witherspoon. Unhappy with his life, Witherspoon dreams of a change. He dreams about spending his time on a beach instead of at his job as a lonely shoe salesman — until he gets a telegram.

This telegram flips Witherspoon’s entire life upside down. Now, he has to go to Monte Carlo and fulfill his late uncle’s last wishes to receive his uncle’s inheritance. While in Monte Carlo, Witherspoon experiences a thrilling week full of danger, love and dancing. 

Lucky Stiff not only follows Witherspoon and his journey to gain the fortune, but it also follows multiple characters in their pursuit to gain the fortune. 

The Bastian Theatre is a black box theater. The theater itself makes those in the audience experience the show on an entirely different level. Whether the theater was an intimate black box or a giant theater, Lucky Stiff’s talent projects and connects to an audience of any size. 

Lucky Stiff ended with a plot twist that left the audience stunned and wanting more. As the audience was leaving, it was clear how much everyone enjoyed the energetic show. Lucky Stiff has tickets available for the final show on Saturday, April 22 at 7:30 pm. 

