“Into the Woods”: UVU Theatre’s brilliant 2023-2024 season ending

Photo courtesy of UVU Marketing.

“Into the Woods” is a story that follows classic storybook characters Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood, and Jack from “Jack and the Beanstalk.” In this fairytale, a baker and his wife connect the stories together through their goal of lifting a curse that prohibits them from having a child.

Unlike most productions of “Into the Woods,” UVU’s rendition was comedic, with the audience breaking out into a laugh throughout the entire performance. It helped take away from the fact that the story of “Into the Woods” is depressing, especially since most of the characters die. Not only that, but the cast brilliantly used comedic elements to lighten the darker themes, entertaining the audience and making them listen to what they needed to say.

Not only was the acting and singing spectacular, but so were the technical aspects. I was part of the process of creating the set since the beginning of the spring semester, which was a big task but was worth it in the end. While it took a lot of work, it is important to remind audiences that sets truly help visually bring the story to life, no matter how simple or complex.

The lighting stood out in how it correctly set the mood, especially in the scene where the Big Bad Wolf eats Little Red Riding Hood and her grandmother. The scene was entirely silhouettes, using light to portray magic that otherwise would have been difficult to recreate. There was also the constant presence of fireflies throughout the set, bringing more magic into the world of “Into the Woods.”

Overall, one of the most important parts of “Into the Woods” was the message that people make mistakes. Humans grow from their mistakes, and that is something that cannot be stressed enough. The finale was simply breathtaking because of how it portrayed this message. It was as if they were bringing audiences together, regardless of their mistakes, and recognizing them for their humanity, brilliantly closing the 2023-2024 season of UVU theatre.

Tickets for UVU theatre’s 2024-2025 season are on sale at uvu.edu/thenoorda.

Kenna Seegmiller is a current freshman studying Theatre Education at Utah Valley University. In her free time, she loves to play video games, write stories, and listen to music.

