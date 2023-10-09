Great American solar eclipses of 2023-2024 

Reading Time: < 1 minutes On Oct. 14, 2023, an annular solar eclipse will be visible in the Americas after 11 years.

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

The annular solar eclipse is a phenomenon that occurs every one to two years when the moon partially blocks the sun, leaving a “ring of fire” for the naked eye to see. This year, the eclipse is in the direct path of Utah. It is expected to hit its deepest point at 10:28 am.

NASA strongly encourages those who want to view the eclipse to wear specialized eye protection, as it is not safe to look directly at the sun. It is also highly recommended to go see it, as the next annular solar eclipse will not be until June 21, 2039.

In six months, on April 8th, a total solar eclipse will also be visible in North America. However, its path of totality will not be crossing through Utah. To see it, it is recommended to travel to Texas. NASA predicts that the next total solar eclipse with a path of totality in Utah will be in 2044-2045.

More information about the two eclipses can be found on the 2nd floor of the Pope Science Building near the Planetarium or on NASA’s website. Eclipse glasses will be provided by astronomy teachers upon request.

Kenna Seegmiller is a current freshman studying Theatre Education at Utah Valley University. In her free time, she loves to play video games, write stories, and listen to music.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Related