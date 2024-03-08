“Gin Mummy”: Unexpected comedy at its finest

Photo provided by UVU Marketing.

“Gin Mummy” is a play created in 2021 by Melissa Leilani Larson. The story involves a Victorian woman, Beth, who is engaged to be married but is in love with a woman named Amy. The story follows Beth’s journey of figuring out what she genuinely wants. “Gin Mummy” is not well-known, but it is truly a gem that UVU’s theatrical production displayed.

UVU’s production of “Gin Mummy” had an extravagant set, along with equally interesting characters. However, the most surprising element of the play was how much laughter was brought from most of the scenes. It showed an amazing amount of talent by the actors to blend comedy and suspense.

One of the best things about this production was the fact that the ending left everyone satisfied. All the characters have their happy endings, except for Hans, the butler who hilariously dies in a wheelbarrow after being bitten by an asp.

The most important message conveyed was that it does not hurt to try to do what you genuinely want, even if there are constraints. It is okay to not get everything right the first time, which is clearly shown by the multiple experiments that occurred during the play.

Afterwards, there was a poster of a mummy with markers for the audience to write what they wish to have or do without having constraint of today’s societal pressures. It was a powerful way to bond the audience together, even if it remained completely anonymous.

“Gin Mummy” is running until Mar. 9. Tickets for other UVU performing arts events can be found at uvu.edu/thenoorda.

Kenna Seegmiller is a current freshman studying Theatre Education at Utah Valley University. In her free time, she loves to play video games, write stories, and listen to music.

