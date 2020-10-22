Free Screening of Ski Film “Huck Yeah” Sponsored by OAC

The Outdoor Adventure Center at UVU is hosting a free screening of a new skiing documentary for students on Thursday, Oct. 22 at 7 p.m. in the Grand Ballroom.

“Huck Yeah” is the latest film by Matchstick Productions, who specialize in outdoor filmmaking. According to their website, “Huck Yeah” is “packed with the best skiers in the world, charging hard and having fun in some of the most spectacular locations.” The film highlights the importance of outdoor activity with an emphasis on the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We wanted to offer it for free this year, just to get people out,” said Kim Reynolds, program director for the OAC. “It’s apparent that the need for people to get out is there and we’re really excited to be able to show this.”

Although tickets are free, capacity will be limited at the screening in an effort to maintain social distancing at the event. Seating will be spaced apart and all attendees will be required to wear masks. The Grand Ballroom — which can seat up to 1,500 — will instead be capped out at 150 for this event.

“We were really concerned about [coronavirus] and were thinking about doing an outdoor showing,” Reynolds said. “But it wasn’t set up for us to offer that. We really wanted to offer this to allow people to come and we’re making sure to do it in a smart manner to protect people.”

The trailer for “Huck Yeah” can be found here, and tickets can be reserved through UVU’s ticketing portal. Doors will open at 6:30 and the screening will begin at 7. Prior to the screening, the OAC will hold a raffle and give away a season pass to the Sundance Mountain Resort.

