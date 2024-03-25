Female voices in cinema

Female artists have a long and rich history in Hollywood. Some of the greatest movies of all time have come from female voices. In light of that, here are some stand-out directors and their movies to watch for Women’s History Month.

The first and most obvious is Greta Gerwig with her 2023 film “Barbie.” This movie made huge waves last year with its release beside “Oppenheimer,” garnering several milestone achievements such as the highest grossing movie of the year and the fourteenth highest grossing film of all time. The movie also obtained many awards such as the Golden Globe Award for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement and the Academy Award for Best Original Song.

Beyond “Barbie,” Gerwig has directed some other stellar movies worth checking out, one of which being “Lady Bird.” This movie is a comedy exploring girlhood. Starring Saoirse Ronan and Laurie Metcalf as daughter and mother, this comedy offers depth and comedy in equal measure. While it doesn’t have the same spectacle as “Barbie,” the story and characters make it just as deserving of being recognized and loved.

Sofia Coppola was initially known for her role in her father’s film “The God Father.” She would later direct the third installation in the famous series. While “The Godfather Part III” didn’t receive as favorable reviews as the first two, it established Coppola as a talented artist deserving of a place beside her father and other prominent figures in the film-making industry.

She would go on to create an even better work of art with “The Virgin Suicides.” Then in 2003 she wrote and directed “Lost in Translation” which won her the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay. This movie stars Bill Murray and Scarlett Johansson as they become friends and confidants while visiting Tokyo for separate reasons. This movie defies conventions and stands as something unique.

There are many more female artists in Hollywood deserving of attention, this is simply a place to get started. These women stand as inspiring figures as they pave the way for others to follow in their footsteps.

Chase Martin is a Senior at Utah Valley University studying English with an emphasis on Creative Writing.

