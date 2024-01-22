Dream: Clearing your name done right 

Reading Time: 2 minutes After months of being accused of grooming, cheating on his speedruns, and being a bad influence on others, Dream made a video addressing the allegations.

Dream is a Minecraft YouTuber that rose to fame in 2019 after releasing speedruns of Minecraft and a viral series called “Minecraft Manhunt,” where he is hunted by his friends as he attempts to complete Minecraft by killing the notorious Ender Dragon. Dream was also known as the YouTuber who hid his identity behind a white mask with a simple smiley face, creating a unique presence online.

In 2020, he would speedrun Minecraft versions 1.14 and 1.15, to which he got the world record. Skeptical fans and speedrun moderators questioned the legitimacy of his continuous speedrun luck and accused him of cheating in 2021. He admitted he was cheating and gave an apology that most people believed was fake.

According to Dream in a video in December 2023, he claimed he unknowingly cheated. He had a mod pack installed onto his computer, not knowing that one of the mods significantly increased the luck he received in Minecraft.

In late 2022 and early 2023, he was accused of grooming several minors. Various memes about pedophilia flowed around TikTok and Instagram, with most comments saying, “Don’t let Dream see this.” These comments appeared to not bother him, until he made the video previously mentioned.

The video, titled “The Truth” is a one-and-a-half-hour video that addresses all allegations Dream has faced within the past few years. When he talked about grooming minors, he showed evidence that all grooming claims were burner accounts lying to get attention. One of the burner accounts accused Dream of grooming his close friend, who was upset about the situation.

A girl named Amanda allegedly edited her conversations with Dream, which he proved due to missing messages from the logs. He would not respond to her much, thinking of her as just a fan who wanted to become a streamer like him. It is easy to fake Snapchat texts, and Amanda never showed any legitimate proof that anything inappropriate happened.

The last scandal he addressed was his fight with Nicolas Cantu, the voice actor of Gumball in the animated sitcom, “The Amazing World of Gumball.” Cantu was underage drinking and got in a fight with the driver of an Uber that he was sharing with Dream. Dream was drinking as well, but he was of legal age. Cantu threatened Dream and the Uber driver due to being drunk.

Dream has been through a lot within these past few years. He was accused of being a pedophile while also dealing with other scandals. Because of the evidence he presented, he has not been cancelled like other YouTubers that gave awful apologies. Dream seemed genuinely sorry for anything that his friends got involved in because of him.

Dream has not posted a video since and will likely return to making Minecraft content later this year.

