Complexions Contemporary Ballet

Complexions Contemporary Ballet brought the house down by removing boundaries and welcoming many styles, methods, and cultures to their performance.

Photo courtesy of UVU Marketing.

Complexions, accompanied by UVU’s Repertory Ballet Ensemble and Contemporary Dance Ensemble, left viewers spellbound as they performed at the Noorda on February 24.

Not only does Complexions mix up styles, methods, and cultures, but they are also known worldwide for being one of the most recognized, diverse, inclusive, and respected performing arts brands. The dancers come from Mongolia, Italy, Orcas Island, Venezuela, Columbia, and the US. Coming together with their various backgrounds is what allows their performances to stand out.

Complexions’ contemporary style allowed the company more freedom of expression from the traditional ballet rules. They danced to music without telling a character’s story and incorporated large upper body movements, instead of holding a rigid frame like in traditional ballet. The females did not wear tutus or always have pointe shoes on. The stage presented no scenery but showcased dreamy lights and fog, drawing attention to the dancers.

The music ranged from fun and catchy hits like “Fly Away” by Lenny Kravitz, to anxiety prompting or depressing music like Beethoven’s “Moonlight” Sonata. Many dances performed before the intermission displayed sharp movements with sad tones. In the latter half of the performance attendees got to see happier and more electric movements, featuring some of U2’s greatest hits such as, “Vertigo” and “With or Without You.”

Complexions Contemporary Ballet resides in New York and was founded in 1994 by choreographers Dwight Rhoden and Desmond Richardson. They, together with other artistic directors, have visited dancers all over the world to teach. Complexions has brought about a more fluid and changeable culture as they have taught and performed. They have toured throughout Korea, Brazil, Japan, Egypt, Germany, Italy, Israel, Russia, New Zealand, and more. They have received numerous awards, including “The New York Times Critics Choice Award.”

To support this nonprofit organization or to see them perform please visit complexionsdance.org/home.

