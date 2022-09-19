Over 1,000 students attend club rush

With the promise of free food, school swag, and opportunities, over 1,000 students flocked to the Grand Ballroom for the Utah Valley University Club rush on Wednesday and Thursday to get involved with UVU’s clubs and organizations.

In the ballroom, students could be found rollerblading, sword fighting, playing games, winning prizes, and discussing their passions. Over 70 student clubs and organizations were present at the event, so those interested could learn more and find ways to explore their interests on campus. At the rush, the UVU Clubs department provided free food, swag, and raffles for prizes for students who were in attendance.

Jousting and donning swords at the rush was the True Edge Academy of Swordsmanship, a club dedicated to replicating the “European martial arts of the Middle Ages, the Renaissance, and later.” The club is open to both UVU and the general public, so anyone interested can learn the art of authentic sword fighting.

“UVU lets us make this martial art a lot more accessible to students,” said Mariah Healey, an instructor assistant for the club. “Martial arts are usually really expensive, so being able to do this as a UVU club gives us the opportunity to make something that is character building and good for both physical and emotional wellness more accessible to the students.”

Students interested in learning authentic swordsmanship can join a class by visiting the True Edge Academy of Swordsmanship website.

The UVU American Sign Language Club “believes in providing a safe place for all to come and use American Sign Language.” Any range of experience is welcome at the ASL Club, whether one is fluent or newly interested in learning the language or wanting to learn about deaf culture in a “fun and educational environment, according to their club webpage. Interested students can visit the ASL Club webpage, or send an email to [email protected].

Climbing equipment can potentially be expensive and hard to gain access to. By joining the Women’s Climbing Club, anyone who identifies as a woman at UVU can learn climbing skills and access equipment needed to sharpen their climbing skills. At any experience level, the club offers community and assistance to any woman interested.

“In supporting women exclusively, we hope to give them a safe environment to grow and be vulnerable while learning new things,” the club webpage states. Those interested in the club can visit the Women’s Climbing Club webpage.

If students weren’t able to make the rush, and still want to get involved with clubs on campus, they can still get involved. The UVU Clubs website contains everything a student needs to know, including a full list of clubs and their unique membership benefits.