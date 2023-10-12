Top 5 horror games bound to make you scream this spooky season 

Reading Time: 3 minutes Halloween is looming on the horizon, which means it’s time to bust out the scary games and a controller and prove to yourself you can indeed go down that eerie corridor…

It’s that time of the year to get in touch with your scary side, and if you’re someone who is looking for a more interactive experience in an ocean of options this October, then look no further than these top 5 picks for games that’ll get your fright on!

This list will look at some of the best games the horror genre has to offer. These games are intended to be scary so unfortunately you won’t find “Luigi’s Mansion” here. With that being said, be warned, some of these games are disturbing so play at your own risk.

5: “Phasmophobia”

Want to play something scary with some friends? “Phasmophobia” has you covered! “Phasmophobia” is a 4-player online multiplayer horror game where you and your squad visit haunted locations as ghost hunters to gather evidence and identify the spectral terror that lurks there. But watch out, whatever it is knows you’re there and won’t ask you kindly to leave.

4: “Alien Isolation”

Set 15 years after the events of Ridley Scott’s “Alien,” “Alien Isolation” sets you back in the world of Ellen Ripley as her daughter Amanda, who finds herself desperately fighting for her life when encountering the alien Xenomorph that separated her from her mother. Try and survive in a scarred, unpredictable world by hiding in the shadows so you can find a way out before the alien finds you.

3: “Dead Space”

Whether it’s the original or the remake, “Dead Space” is known as one of the best survival horror games of all time. Originally released in 2008 and remade in 2023, this game puts you in the boots of Isacc Clarke who is sent with his team to investigate and repair a seemingly abandoned spacecraft that turns out to be full of horrors. This sci-fi survival-horror classic can get gory but is full of stunning visuals and audio that will leave you wanting more. Oh, and a little advice, don’t aim for the head.

2: “Silent Hill 2”

“In my restless dream, I see that town. Silent Hill. You promised you’d take me there again someday. But you never did,” writes Mary in a letter to her husband, James Sunderland in this iconic video game. Return to Silent Hill as downcast James searches for answers after receiving this cryptic message from his dead wife. This psychological horror is bound to have you on edge with its disturbing visuals and even more disturbing metaphors as you unravel James’s past amidst the chaos that ensues.

Honorable Mention: “Amnesia: The Dark Descent”

Though it didn’t make number one, “Amnesia: The Dark Descent” is a thrilling horror game that takes place in a dark and murky castle full of frightening entities and danger around every corner. Explore the troubled memories of Daniel, a man who woke up with amnesia finding himself in this desolate structure, trying to connect the dots of his past while running from horror.

1: “Resident Evil 7: Biohazard”

With many games to choose from in the Resident Evil franchise, the 7th entry of the series is undoubtedly the scariest. Marking a return to form for Capcom in 2017, this game sets the player in the rural Louisianna estate of the Baker Family. Each family member relentlessly hunts you down to bestow the same infectious gift running through their veins into yours as you fight your way out of their house of horrors.

A good horror game can be a great source of catharsis and can also put you in the spirit of Halloween this season. As the night of terror draws closer, be sure to give one of these games a look. And maybe don’t play any of them with the lights off, at least if you plan on getting a good night’s sleep.

Was there a favorite horror game that didn’t make this list? Leave a comment on this article or follow and message us on social media, we’d love to hear from you!

