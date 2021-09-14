THE BEST OFF-CAMPUS STUDY SPOTS

As the fall semester begins, the environment where students study can play a critical role in the quality and effectiveness of their studying. While UVU has a beautiful campus with designated study areas many students prefer to venture off-campus.

Here is a list of the best off-campus study locations…

#1. PEACE ON EARTH COFFEE

35 N 300 W #200, Provo, UT 84601

Peace on Earth Coffee, located in downtown Provo was created in 2018 by two sisters and their dad, with a vision of creating a unique space that would make people feel welcomed, loved and appreciated. Beyond creating delicious food and drinks, Peace on Earth provides a community space where local art, music, poetry and creatives of all types are welcome and celebrated. The quirky coffee shop has a wide variety of people from professionals, students and karaoke lovers. You can enjoy the hip vibe and the best avocado toast while you cram for a final and meet new friends.

#2 PROVO CITY LIBRARY

550 N University Ave, Provo, UT 84601

If you are looking for a less social and more quiet atmosphere, the Provo City Library is the place for you. Provo City Library is a public library serving residents of Provo and Orem and occupies the building of the former Brigham Young Academy, which was built in 1892. The stunning old building has a lot of natural light, a feeling of peacefulness and extremely comfy chairs. They have a strict no-talking zone on the second floor that is perfect for studying.

#3 SHARETEA

160 East University Parkway Suite E Orem, UT 84058

If you are a boba tea enthusiast then you must go to Sharetea. Sharetea is the most authentic Boba Tea brand from Taiwan. It’s the perfect spot to study while still being able to enjoy yourself. There is always plenty of seating, good music and board games for when you need to take a short break. If you are new to trying boba, order the fresh taro milk tea.

#4 BARNES & NOBLE

330 E 1300 S, Orem, UT 84058

Barnes and Noble is a classic study spot because it’s never overly crowded and it makes you feel like a smart bookworm. What more could you ask for? The atmosphere at a bookstore maintains the balance between calm and crowded. While there are still other people who’re not studying, it still feels calm and quiet enough that you can focus. Barnes and Noble also conveniently serves Starbucks Coffee if you are needing a caffeine fix.

#5 RUGGED GROUNDS

156 W 500 S, Provo, UT 84601

Yet another local coffee shop. Rugged Grounds opened in Spring 2017 with two locations in Salt Lake City and Provo. Rugged Grounds is the creation of two passionate Utahns who share a love for good food and strong community ties. This community coffeehouse has quickly become a local hangout for college students. The small warehouse has a cozy and welcoming vibe that creates a good environment to study and if you go on Sunday morning you can join in on the yoga class.