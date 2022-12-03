“Moulin Rouge! The Musical”: A Night in Paris

8 hours ago Gentry White

The cast of the North American Tour of Moulin Rouge! The Musical, photo by Matthew Murphy

“Moulin Rouge!” is on the road with Broadway Across America, performing at the Eccles Theater in Salt Lake City until Dec. 11. The show’s glitter, glamour, and beauty transfer incredibly well from traditional NYC Broadway and dazzles upon entering the theater in a deep, rich red. The musical is a modern jukebox of mashups and originals that differ slightly from Baz Luhrmann’s 2001 film while still maintaining all the drama, costumes, and fun!

The musical takes place in late 1800s Paris, centering on the titular Moulin Rouge nightclub and the beautiful courtesan/performer who captures the attention of a poor Bohemian songwriter. Satine and Christian’s affair takes a turn when the Moulin Rouge is found to be in need of money — and the help of the cocky Duke of Monroth. Courtney Reed heads the incredible cast as the effervescent Satine, with Conor Ryan as the sincere, romantic Christian. Each brings spectacular talent to the show with their matchless vocals and flirtatious, fun acting. 

The rest of the cast shines just as brilliantly with the exceptional expertise of Austin Durant as the jolly, cane-wielding ringmaster, Harold Zidler; André Ward as the wise, revolutionary Toulouse-Lautrec; Gabe Martinez as the passionate and fiery Santiago; and David Harris as the sleazy (but incredibly dashing compared to the film) Duke of Monroth. The ensemble cast rivals the talent of Broadway, fervently embodying their characters as vaudevillian performers, women of the night, and other eccentric figures of the Parisian underworld. 

“Moulin Rouge!” is a must-see while it is here in Utah. From the moment audience members enter the room, they are immersed with delight as though actually visiting the infamous Parisian nightclub. The astonishing set design is not only one of the main focal points of the show but also provides a night of fun escapism where audience members can throw themselves into the story.  Do not miss one of the greatest Broadway shows to ever grace the Eccles Theater! For ticket information and availability, please visit this link.

  • Courtney Reed as Satine and Conor Ryan as Christian, photo by Matthew Murphy
  • Conor Ryan as Christian and Courtney Reed as Satine, photo by Matthew Murphy
  • Courtney Reed as Satine, photo by Matthew Murphy
  • Austin Durant and the cast of Moulin Rouge! The Musical, photo by Matthew Murphy
  • Adéa Michelle Sessoms and Jennifer Wolfe, photo by Matthew Murphy
  • David Harris as The Duke of Monroth, photo by Matthew Harris
  • Harper Miles, Libby Lloyd, Nicci Claspell and Andres Quintero, photo by Matthew Murphy
  • The cast of the North American tour of Moulin Rouge! The Musical, photo by Matthew Murphy
  • Conor Ryan as Christian and Courtney Reed as Satine, photo by Matthew Murphy
  • Conor Ryan as Christian, photo by Matthew Murphy
  • Courtney Reed as Satine and Conor Ryan as Christian, photo by Matthew Murphy

Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

UVUSA is warned against Willy the Wolverine name yelling

32 mins ago Sabryne Kelly

Unknown missile lands in Poland killing two, NATO response in question

1 week ago Lexi Vassilaros

UVUSA talks about the upcoming Student Association Elections

1 week ago Sabryne Kelly

Lemonade with Lexi helps students make their voices heard

3 weeks ago Jefferson Albright

Streaming and oversaturation of media

3 weeks ago Brayden Wiseman

UVU art gallery exposes homelessness in Utah

3 weeks ago Chase Martin

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.