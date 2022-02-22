How can I get Involved?: Club Rush Spring 2022

If you saw people sparring and clashing swords by the Grande Ballroom on the Orem Campus, you were witnessing Utah Valley University’s 2022 Spring Semester Club rush! It was held in and around the Grand Ballroom at the Orem campus from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Feb. 9 and 10. There were clubs representing a vast variety of different interests on campus. There were clubs focused on academic interests such as Girls Who Code, different worldviews such as the Secular Student Alliance, different service organizations such as Hand Up at UVU, a poverty relief organization and even different campus resources such as the Outdoor Adventure Center. Every student participant that walked through the booths had the opportunity to win different prizes upon completion of a “clubs bingo” where they gather star stickers from each booth that they take the time to stop by. Far more important than the stickers, connections were established between wolverines and clubs that might help them express their own interests or even find a new passion! You can contact the UVU club’s office at [email protected] if you’d like to have your club represented in the next rush event. The opportunity to get involved doesn’t end with club rush though! You can find information on different clubs on campus, including the leadership contact information and details on their events on connect.uvu.edu. There are so many opportunities just waiting for you to get involved here on campus!

