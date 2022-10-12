Gardner Village: ‘Sup Witches

Gardner Village’s annual WitchFest is the prime fall event to prepare for Halloween. Don’t miss Witch’s Night Out on the weekends of Oct. 14-15 and Oct. 28-29 this year, where witches get to dine, shop and cackle the evening away!

Nestled in the heart of the Salt Lake Valley lies the picturesque shopping, dining and event plaza Gardner Village. Originally utilized as a flour mill beginning as early as the 1850s, it was in 1980 that the mill changed its tune and became a place of pleasure and activity. Though open all year round, October is an especially exceptional month to make the visit due to the merriment surrounding Halloween.

Photo by Kristan Whitney

From Sep. 17 through Oct. 31, Gardner Village goes all-out for the spooky season with the titular WitchFest! WitchFest is an annual occurrence where Gardner Village stages creative witch displays, a witch scavenger hunt, as well escape rooms, Breakfast With a Witch and the Witchapalooza Dinner Theater. According to Gardner Village’s website, the incredible design includes “30,000 pounds of pumpkins, 20,000 pounds of straw and 500 bunches of cornstalks” all decorating the ground during WitchFest. The scavenger hunt takes patrons on a lovely walk through Gardner Village to visit the spectacular witch displays. Guests can fill out the form here, go on the hunt and stop by the bakery for a $1 cookie, as well as buy tickets to any of the meals with the Gardner Village witches here!

With all the amazing events, shops and experiences, it is well worth a visit to Gardner Village at any point during the year. The scenery and charm of a celebrated Utah site are the perfect backdrops for festivities during every holiday season. That being said, Witch’s Night Out is the event to attend. Drawing thousands of would-be witches annually, this year’s Nights Out are on the weekends of Oct. 14-15 and Oct. 28-29. This is the time to dress up in full-witch attire (pointy hat included) to eat, play, shop and explore all of the goods that Gardner Village has to offer. Complete with a candy shop serving delectable homemade treats like caramel apples and pulled taffy, face-painting, train rides, food trucks/booths, roller coasters and more, Witch’s Night Out is one of Utah’s biggest and most entertaining Halloween events. WitchFest received a Best of State award in 2016 for being “Utah’s best fair, festival and event.”

So gear up for this year’s Witch’s Night Out and have a fun autumn evening out with friends and family, not to mention amazing food and goods from local Utah vendors! Tickets are not required for anything other than the events specifically mentioned and parking is free, though AMB parking does help for a fee on the busier days.

Emily Engh, the resident face-painter, and Lucinda at WitchFest, photo by Gentry White

