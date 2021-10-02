Fear Factory: New Ways to Terrify

Videography by Chad Goldsberry, edited by Gentry White

Fear Factory is open for 2021’s Halloween season and provides new ways to scare guests. Even in the aftermath of last year’s pandemic, Fear Factory has continued to impress its visitors with a truly horrifying experience.

Rob Dunfield, the co-founder of Fear Factory, talked about what makes this Salt Lake City’s top-rated haunted attraction.

“It’s the joy that it brings everybody that works here as well as the customers that come here just for fun,” Dunfield said. “[Everybody that works] here off-season and during-season love it, we love Halloween, we have a passion for what we do. That’s what makes it so much fun.”

Dunfield’s statement rings true based on the impressions from guests that managed to push through Fear Factory.

“These two right here were pretty scared,” a guest joked as he gestured to certain younger members of his group. “She wouldn’t let go of my hand.” The younger guest lifted blame elsewhere, and retorted, “She wouldn’t let go of my jacket.”

As if Fear Factory was not scary enough, there is also a new area of the haunted attraction to endure.

“The Vampire Manor, which was our really cool, old, Victorian set, has been torn apart,” Dunfield said. “The demons came through and knocked over pillars and uprooted everything. [There are] people hanging upside-down by hooks, it’s pretty off-the-wall.”

Guests also agree; Fear Factory is pretty off-the-wall. “It’s awesome,” one visitor reported. “Scariest part for me would have been the clown room.” Another member in their group also said, “The scariest part was walking on the cat-walk. I hate heights.” A different group had another interesting observation, “The air scared me.”

This is a clear demonstration of Fear Factory’s effectiveness when it comes to terrifying its guests. When asked whether he sees more happy or scared faces walking out of Fear Factory, Dunfield said, “[It] depends on whether you are inside or out. [Outside] they are mostly happy.”

The pandemic has not been easy for Fear Factory, but Dunfield is glad to once again be operating at full capacity.

“Last year [the pandemic] affected us significantly. We are still following a lot of the same guidelines, but a lot less restrictive,” he said. “People can manage the space between the group in front of them themselves rather than us being required to manage it for them.”

Fear Factory is open most nights from 7 p.m. to 12 a.m. throughout October. For valid dates, times and to purchase tickets, be sure to visit www.fearfactoryslc.com. Tickets will sell out, so be sure to get them ahead of time. Of course, only if you dare.