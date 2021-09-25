Connor’s Big Ride Caps off Kid’s Bike Week

Provo Bicycle Collective (PBC), a non-profit bike advocacy organization and community bike shop in the downtown Provo area, is culminating a week of youth-focused activities with a fitting project to raise funds.

From Sept. 13 to the 18, Kid’s Bike week hosted a series of events including a park hopping social ride, volunteer nights as well as giveaways and is now ending with a push to meet its goal to provide low and no-cost bicycles to children in the area.

A social ride on Monday, Sept. 13, gave participants an opportunity to connect in a casual ride around neighboring Provo parks including Joaquin, Harmon, among others. “The collective brings the community together,” noted social-ride participant Caity Kreutz, also noting how “empowering it is to know that I can navigate and have a safe space on a bicycle with a supportive group.”

To cap off a week of activities, Connor’s Big Ride is the latest initiative to fulfill the goals of Kids bike week and the PBC more broadly. Connor, a seasoned bike mechanic at the PBC will be sweeping through the valley, raising money for each mile he completes on his pink Schwinn Deelite children’s bike. Taking place on Wednesday, Sept. 29, the event will help raise funds used fixing and donating sixty kid’s bikes during September.

To this end, supporters are asked to visit their webpage and pledge to donate to match every mile by filling out a form at bicyclecollective.org/provo. Participants will receive updates as well as exclusive footage captured throughout the event.

With the return to school and in-person activities, the PBC is reigniting community support for its advocacy programs. On this occasion, Kid’s Bike week emphasized the importance of collective action to help children and youth access fun, safe, reliable and cost-effective forms of transportation. Kid’s Bike week joins a wide range of ongoing campaigns to promote bicycle use including repair workshops, safety information and group riding events.

Information on past and upcoming events can be found online at bicyclecollective.org/provo and via Instagram @provobicyclecollective.