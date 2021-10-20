Benefit concert pays it forward to Alzheimer’s research

Boardwalk Sound, a venue and recording studio founded by two UVU students, Logan Caster and Braxton Bitsoi, is holding a battle-of-the-bands concert series as a fundraising campaign for Alzheimer’s research. Located in the heart of Orem and a few minutes drive from UVU’s main campus, the venue promises to deliver a jam-packed four-day event with a locals-only lineup.

Starting nightly at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 20 through Saturday, Oct. 23, the benefit concert features twelve live bands fighting for a chance to win prizes while raising money for the American Alzheimer’s Association.

Casper, a senior in the digital audio program, planned the event as part of his senior project. “I want to give people a chance to have real-world experience”, he mentioned, explaining the role of building a studio in UVU’s vicinity. “The audio program [at UVU] is awesome, and underrated,” he added. Boardwalk often employs students to work in live and studio settings, putting their engineering, production and live audio skills to the test in a fitting environment.

For participants, Boardwalk is giving away over eighteen hours of studio time along with cash prizes and music equipment. By partnering with other local studios, Casper hopes to expand their impact in the local music community.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.theboardwalksound.com and at the venue located at 1384 W Center St, Orem. Donations are already being accepted through their associated link http://act.alz.org/site/TR?fr_id=15144&pg=personal&px=19389346.

This student and family-friendly event will also be livestreamed on Facebook at www.facebook.com/boardwalksound/. The Boardwalk team can also be found on Instagram @BoardwalkSound