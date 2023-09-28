Aristo Sham pleases his crowd with an engaging concert

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Born in Hong Kong, Aristo Sham is a 27-year-old pianist. Sham has won multiple first place prizes in various international piano competitions. He has collaborated with orchestras in the U.S, U.K, and Hong Kong. He has also performed for the Queen of Belgium and former Chinese president Hu Jintao.

When he came to The Noorda on Sep. 27, he revealed that Utah has a special place in his heart. In 2008, he travelled to the United States for the first time to compete at the Gina Bachauer International Piano Competition in Salt Lake City. He got first place, which was the first step to becoming a famous piano prodigy.

While playing the piano, he always maintained an excellent form and an obvious emotional connection to the movements. He would tell the audience beforehand what the movement was about and the story that it had to tell. The audience was pleasantly surprised at how graceful and powerful Sham was. At the end of the concert, he received a standing ovation.

Sham will be performing once more in Salt Lake City on Sep. 29. Tickets are available at bachauer.com.

Kenna Seegmiller is a current freshman studying Theatre Education at Utah Valley University. In her free time, she loves to play video games, write stories, and listen to music.

