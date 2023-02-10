Another year, another Grammy Ceremony. Here are 2023’s winners and nominees.

The 65th annual Grammy Awards Ceremony took place on Feb. 5, hosted by Trevor Noah. Here are the winners of some of the top categories.

Record of the Year

Lizzo beat nine other competing artists for this year’s Record of the Year Award with “About Damn Time.” The Purple Disco Machine Remix of the song won an award for Best Remixed Recording, Non-Classical.

The other Record of the Year competitors were ABBA with “Don’t Shut Me Down,” Adele with “Easy on Me,” Mary J. Blige with “Good Morning Gorgeous,” Brandi Carlile with “You and Me on the Rock” featuring Lucius, Doja Cat with “Woman,” Kendrick Lamar with “The Heart Part 5,” Steve Lacy with “Bad Habit,” Beyoncé with “BREAK MY SOUL,” and Harry Styles with “As It Was.”

Album of the Year

“Harry’s House” won Harry Styles the Album of the Year, along with the awards for Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Engineered Recording, Non-Classical.

Also competing for the title were “RENAISSANCE” by Beyoncé, “Un Verano Sin Ti” by Bad Bunny, “Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)” by Mary J. Blige, “Special” by Lizzo, “Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers” by Kendrick Lamar, “Music of the Spheres” by Coldplay, “In these Silent Days” by Brandi Carlile, “30” by Adele, and “Voyage” by ABBA.

Song of the Year

Bonnie Raitt won Song of the Year and Best American Roots Song with her track “Just Like That.” Raitt was also awarded Best Americana Performance for “Made Up My Mind.”

Steve Lacy’s “Bad Habit,” Kendrick Lamar’s “The Heart Part 5,” DJ Khaled’s “GOD DID,” Adele’s “Easy On Me,” Harry Styles’ “As it Was,” Taylor Swift’s “All Too Well (10 Minute Version)(The Short Film),” Lizzo’s “About Damn Time,” and GAYLE’S “abcdefu” were the other nominees for Song of the Year.

Best New Artist

Jazz singer Samara Joy won Best New Artist. Joy’s song “Linger Awhile” also received an award for Best Jazz Vocal Album.

She was competing against nine other upcoming artists, including: rock bands Wet Leg and Måneskin; songwriter-guitarist Molly Tuttle; rappers Tobe Nwigwe and Latto; singer-songwriters Muni Long and Omar Apollo; jazz duo DOMi and JD Beck; and Brazilian singer Anitta.

Pop Music Winners

Adele won the Best Solo Performance award with her song “Easy On Me.”

Sam Smith and Kim Petra received the Best Pop Duo/Group Performace for “Unholy.”

Dance Music Winners

Beyoncé won two Grammys this year for her dance album “RENAISSANCE.” The album won Best Dance/Electronic Album, and her song “BREAK MY SOUL” earned her the award for Best Dance Recording.

Rock and Metal Music Winners

“Broken Horses” won Brandi Carlile three Grammys. She was recognized for Best Rock Song and Best Rock Performance. Her album “In These Silent Days” was awarded Best Americana Album as well.

Ozzy Osbourne’s album, “Patient Number 9,” won him the award for Best Rock Album. His song “Degradation Rules” featuring Tony Iommi, off the same album, won him a second Grammy for Best Metal Performance.

Alternative and R&B Music Winners

Best Alternative Music Performance was given to the rock band Wet Leg for their song “Chaise Lounge.” The song also received the award for Best Alternative Music Performance.

“Hrs & Hrs” by Muni Long received the award for Best R&B Performance.

Beyoncé’s “RENAISSANCE” won her two more Grammys. Her song “PLASTIC OFF THE SOFA” was given the award for Best Traditional R&B Vocal Performance and “CUFF IT” was named Best R&B Song.

Robert Glasper was given the Best R&B Album award for “Black Radio II.”

Rap Music Winners

Kendrick Lamar took home the award for Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance with “The Heart Part 5.” Lamar also received the Best Rap Album award for “Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers.”

Future’s song “WAIT FOR U,” featuring Drake and Tems, won the title of Best Rap/Sung Collaboration.

Country Music Winners

Willie Nelson won Best Country Solo Performance with his song “Live Forever.” Nelson’s album “A Beautiful Time” also received the award for Best Country Album.

“Never Wanted to Be That Girl” by Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde won Best Country Duo/Group Performance.

Best Country Song was awarded to Matt Rogers and Ben Stennis for their song “‘Til You Can’t.”

Find out the rest of the nominees and winners for these categories and many more on the official Grammy Awards website.

