“Ahsoka:” A new hope for Star Wars fans

Fan favorite characters meet old threats and new enemies in the Star Wars TV series, “Ahsoka.” Created by a veteran in the Star Wars Universe, Dave Filoni, the series received amazing reviews and sparked the interest of fans across the internet. Filoni is known for other fan-favorite contributions such as “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” and “Star Wars: Rebels,” which were both animated.

The series follows Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) and Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) as they travel across the galaxy and beyond, trying to prevent the resurgence of an old enemy while also fighting new ones.

The portrayal of the two main characters was amazing. However, they were lightbulbs compared to the shining suns of the stunning depictions created by the actor Lars Mikkelson as Grand Admiral Thrawn, and Ray Stevenson as Baylan Skoll. They created captivating villains that left fans speechless.

Lars Mikkelson previously played his character in the “Rebels” series. He seamlessly transferred his character from animation to live-action, creating an even more chilling and sinister performance than ever before.

Ray Stevenson brought a new villain to the masses, weaving a fantastic tapestry of a troubled man with a dark past in search of power greater than himself. Sadly, Stevenson passed away shortly before “Ahsoka” debuted on Disney+, unable to see how much his character was loved by many for his depth and originality.

Outside these two stellar performances, the show was fulfilling and captivating, creating hope among fans for the future of the Star Wars franchise. Dave Filoni more than delivered on his promise of a new and refreshing view of a decades-old universe. However, the show does follow one negative trend by ending with a finale that is unfulfilling and leaves much to be desired. For most of the series, it was building for a final showdown…which never seemed to occur.

