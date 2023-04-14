7 fashion trends that have taken over in 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes After spanning four cities that showcased over 350 designers, these are the seven trends that have come off the runway and into closets for spring 2023.

The trend cycle is always changing and can seem impossible to keep up with. Post-fashion month (where designers showcased their spring/summer 2023 collections), these trends have gained traction. These trends you can expect to see in the upcoming seasons.

This most recent fashion week, Jason Wu sent varying sheer looks down the runway. Wu gave examples of sheer formal wear or sheer everyday wear. Sheer dresses, tops and even bottoms have quickly gained popularity and have made a big statement despite their transparency.

Another recent trend is the fringe frenzy! Clothing used to be covered in feathers or ruffles but have now been replaced by total tassels and a frenzy of fringe. Most fringe comes in more neutral colors, which is good news for those with a more neutral style. Add a jacket or top with fringe to add some spice this spring.

Leather jackets have always been in style. With that being said, the lengths that designers have gone to in 2023 to create different versions of leather clothing is something completely new. Full leather pants, tops and dresses are available to anyone who wants to take this typical winter/fall textile to spring and summer fashion.

Asymmetry keeps things interesting. Cut outs have been trending for years now, especially in spring and summer clothing. In 2023, we’ve seen many celebrities like Gigi Hadid wear dresses with a side cutout and one shoulder. This is an interesting silhouette, and the asymmetry is appealing to the eye. It is perfectly imperfect.

Low rise pants have had high stakes this year. At New York Fashion Week, we saw many designers show their two-piece suit sets. The difference in the popular design in 2023 compared to the suit set silhouette that has been trending for the past two years is the rise of the pants. Low rise has been gaining popularity for the last year. Many New York Fashion Week designers are giving people a third option when it comes to trousers. Whether your preferred rise is high, mid or low, you can find a pair of trousers to accommodate you.

Although wearing pastel colors in the spring is not a new trend, it will maintain its popularity this season. Personal stylist Allie Mckenna says, “I am excited about color, especially lilac, pale yellow, and baby blue. I can’t wait to wear a baby blue midi skirt and silky cami with some chunky colorful jewelry.”

Lastly, spring 2023 is all about loving what you already own. Get creative and transform some of your own pieces to correlate with these trends!

All in all, the fashion trends in 2023 have been an exciting variety of styles. Regardless of your preferences, you can find something you love this spring/summer. Whether it is fringe, sheer, or something you already own and love you will shine this spring.

Bethany Justice is in her junior year and studying digital marketing.

