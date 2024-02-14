7 best romantic comedies for Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, which means there is no better time to watch a romantic movie. Whether they are spending the day alone or with a special somebody, these are the films everyone should consider adding to their watch list.

“10 Things I Hate About You” (1999)

Following the story of true teenage love, “10 Things I Hate About You” shows the entanglements, light-hearted moments, and heartfelt scenes of this enduring tale unfold. If you spend your Valentine’s Day with this loosely modernized version of Shakespear’s “The Taming of the Shrew.”

“The Proposal” (2009)

With two huge stars, Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds, this movie shines like a star. “The Proposal” follows the story of a pushy boss who forces her young assistant into marriage to avoid deportation to Canada. A true rom com, The Proposal is enjoyable, funny, and endearing.

“When Harry Met Sally…” (1989)

Two recent college graduates embark on a road trip to the big apple, New York City. The car ride entertainment is a contentious discussion between the two main characters, Harry, and Sally. Harry and Sally spend their time in the car discussing the question, “Can men and women be strictly platonic?”

“Dirty Dancing” (1987)

The main character Baby is one summer away from the Peace Corps, and she wants to enjoy her last summer. Initially disappointed when her summer plans are set in a sleepy resort in the Catskills with her parents, Baby’s luck quickly turns around when she meets Johnny Castle and they end up dancing the night away.

“Crazy Rich Asians” (2018)

Every family has its crazy. Rachel Chu is excited to accompany her long-term boyfriend, Nick, to his best friend’s wedding in Singapore. She is surprised to learn that Nick’s family is extremely wealthy. Rachel is more surprised to find out that Nick is considered one of the country’s most eligible bachelors. Now she is thrust into the spotlight, Rachel must now be content with jealousy, quirky relatives, and a disapproving mother.

“How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” (2003)

Ben Barry is an advertising executive and a ladies’ man. To win a big campaign, he makes a bet with his colleagues that he can make someone fall in love with him in 10 days. Andie Anderson is an advice columnist, who is trying to push the boundaries of what she can write about in her new piece. She decides to write about how to lose a guy in 10 days, which her meticulous editor loves. Both characters fall into the wrong place at the right time, which leads them to meet each other. Both experiments then ensue, each backfiring.

“No Hard Feelings” (2023)

On the brink of losing her beloved home, Maddie desperately takes up a wealthy family’s offer to date their 19-year-old son. The parents are worried about how his introverted nature will be perceived when he leaves for college in the fall. However, the son, Percy, ends up being more of a challenge than Maddie expected.

However one chooses to spend Valentine’s Day this year, these movies make the perfect addition to any potential plans. Get comfortable and fall in love with the top romantic comedies of the season. You are never truly lonely with your favorite light-hearted movie.

Bethany Justice is in her junior year and studying digital marketing.

