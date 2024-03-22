2024 Spring BFA group art exhibition

Reading Time: 4 minutes The Department of Art & Design presented the 2024 spring BFA group exhibition, showcasing the talented students involved with the program. Share this: Facebook

X



"That Thing We Dont Talk About," linocut block print, monotype, and stencil by Rachel Le Sueur, Jennifer Farley, and Manny Mellor.

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Each semester, the Department of Art & Design offers a look into the strides they are making to train and influence the next generation of artists by hosting a BFA group exhibition. Students of this program are given the opportunity to present their artistic vision to the world, and attendees get the chance to witness their unique and insightful perspectives. The 2024 spring showcase is being held from March 19 to 28 in the 4th and 6th floor galleries of the Gunther Tech building at UVU.

The 4th floor gallery hosts three artists’ work: Emrie Mabey, Kylie Beutler, and Bryson Finley. Their works of art consist of painting, sculptures, and photography, and focused on aspects of recognizing inner struggles and inner beauty.

Mabey’s collection, called “Invisible Battles” utilized acrylic and charcoal to create abstract representations of the process of healing from trauma. She plays with the contrast between light and darkness, as well as organic and geometric shapes to present the idea of loss, transformation, and reconciliation. “Remember,” acrylic on canvas by Emrie Mabey.

“Vital Organs” by Beutler, is a collection of rock sculptures. Each sculpture represents a different part of the body, including the soul. Beutler sought to capture the idea stated by Wassily Kandinsky that “the spirit, like the body, can be strengthened and developed by frequent exercise. Just as the body, if neglected, grows weaker…so the spirit perishes if untended.” “Vital Organs,” stone sculptures by Kylie Beutler.

Finley’s photography collection, called “Vessel,” sought to capture the beauty inherent in everyone which transcends the physical form. Using light and shadow cast on the human form, he photographed close-ups of body parts with plants as if they were joined together. “Eucalyptus,” photography by Bryson Finley.

The 6th floor gallery hosts six artists’ work: Alyssa Bennett-Stoliker, Yen-Chen Liao, Rachel Le Sueur, Shalah Manning, Oliver Winegar, and Erin Darby. These works cover a broad range of mediums and themes, focusing on feelings such as solitude, vulnerability, and nostalgia.

Bennett-Stoliker blended photography and poetry in the installment “Exposed.” These works seek to capture experiences of vulnerability in an effort to make sense of complex feelings that are sometimes neglected. Each piece has a companion poem that offers more depth into the purpose behind the images. “Labrynth,” photography with accompanying poem by Alyssa Bennett-Stoliker.

“I Think Therefore I Am” by Liao is perhaps the most eye-catching of the installments of the exhibitions. As one enters the room, they will immediately make out the large sculpture heads bursting with interesting objects. Liao expressed how these works were inspired by a trip to Samoa and were meant to convey introspection and meditation. “Brainfriedrice,” mix media sculpture by Yen-Chen Liao

Lesueur’s collection “Solitude – Loneliness” using linocut block print, created images that captured the essence of loneliness, often featuring isolated individuals that would otherwise go overlooked. The purpose of these pieces was to explore the complex relationship people have with solitude. “Solitude-Loneliness series #1,” linocut block print by Rachel Le Sueur.

“Shalah Kay’s Natsukashii” draws inspiration from Pokémon, Andy Worhol, and the Korean art style of carved celadon. These pop art pieces attempt to capture a feeling of joyous nostalgia. “Shalah Kay’s Natsukashii,” carved celadon.

“Letters to Eliza” by Winegar uses archival pigment prints to create a story through everyday objects. Winegar presented his artist’s statement in the form of a letter to Eliza from her dad, further bringing to life the story behind these pieces. “Letters to Eliza,” archival pigment print by Oliver Winegar.

Darby’s abstract oil paintings in the installment “Such as We Are Made Of” explore the concept of the human experience in connection to the wider universe. It draws inspiration from the quote by William Shakespeare, “For such as we are made of, such we be.” “Phase Transition,” oil on canvas by Erin Darby.

These works of art come together to create a beautiful display of the talented students at UVU. Although they cover a diverse range of styles and themes, they are unified in their desire to explore the complex depths of the human experience.

Chase Martin is a Senior at Utah Valley University studying English with an emphasis on Creative Writing.

Share this: Facebook

X

