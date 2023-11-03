1989 tops charts again, this time it’s (Taylor’s Version) 

Reading Time: < 1 minute Taylor Swift released the re-recorded version of her album 1989 as part of a project to regain the rights to her music.

In case you missed it, this last week on October 27, music industry icon Taylor Swift released her re-recorded version of her hit pop album “1989.” This time, it is Taylor’s version.

Since the release of “1989 (Taylor’s Version),” Swift has sold over 1 million albums in the U.S. alone. According to Billboard, this is the sixth time Taylor Swift has sold at least a million records in a week, following her previous albums, “Midnights,” “Red,” “Reputation,” the original “1989,” and “Speak Now.”

The reason behind why Swift is re-recording her albums plays a role in understanding the true significance that is “1989 (Taylor’s Version).” Swift is on a mission to fully own all her music. After the original recordings of all of Swift’s work were sold in 2019, she decided she would re-record all her previous records to own her music.

Not only is Swift re-recording the songs that have previously been featured on the albums, but Swift is also featuring new songs that were originally unreleased and are now known as the “From the Vault” tracks on every Taylor’s Version album.

The original “1989” was on the Billboard 200 chart at number 1 for 11 consecutive weeks. Three songs from “1989” hit number 1 on the Billboard hot 100. At the time of the release, November 15, 2014, this was the most number 1s generated from any Taylor Swift album.

In the week since the release of “1989 (Taylor’s Version),” Taylor Swift spends her 83rd week at No. 1 on Billboard’s Artist 100 Chart. Swift is expected to have a slated week on the charts following the release of the infamous pop album, but this time, it is as the owner of her own music.

Bethany Justice is in her junior year and studying digital marketing.

