UVU Women’s Soccer opens up WAC play with draw at Cal Baptist

The Utah Valley Women’s Soccer team opened conference play with a 1-1 draw at Cal Baptist on Thursday night, moving the Wolverines to 3-3-4 on the season and 0-0-1 in conference play.

It was a defensive battle as both teams only combined for just 22 shots, 11 coming from each team.

The scoring started in the 10th minute when junior forward Faith Webber broke open on the right side of the box and fired a shot from 25 yards out perfectly into the net.

This goal put Webber fifth in the nation with 10 total goals, with her older sister Paige Webber of Indiana at 11.

In the 27th minute, Cal Baptist would boot a free kick from past mid field into the box and the Lancers were able to sneak the ball in past CJ Graham to knot it up at one.

Graham finished with three saves and one goal allowed in 90 minutes of play.

The game would feature back-and-forth action with both teams getting shots on target.

Heather Stainbrook would get an opportunity after she fired a shot from 35 yards out and deflected off a Lancer nearly going in but was too high and hit the crossbar.

In the 85th minute, Elle Young had open space on the left side, rocketing a ball that was just wide and that would be the last action the game saw, resulting in a 1-1 draw.

UVU finished with five shots on goal to the Lancers’ four.

The Wolverines, who have not played at Clyde Field since Sept. 2 against BYU, defeated No. 19 USC, tied Long Beach State and California 1-1 and completed their California trip with another 1-1 draw on Thursday.

“I’m not happy at all with our performance. We played a seven out of 10 tonight and that is not enough to get a result from a good WAC team,” head coach Chris Lemay said. “We’ll regroup, reorganize and get ready for an extremely talented Grand Canyon team.

The Wolverines will head for their fifth consecutive road game to Phoenix to take on the Antelopes on Sunday Sept. 24 at 2 p.m. MDT.

Following the match with Grand Canyon, the Wolverines will return home after nearly four weeks of road play against Stephen F. Austin on Sept. 28 at 7:30 p.m. MDT.

All games for the rest of the season will be broadcast on ESPN+.

