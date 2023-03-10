Women’s basketball losing streak extends to five games after 69-59 loss to UTRGV

The Wolverines gave up an 11-2 run to start the game and were unable to dig themselves out.

The Utah Valley University Wolverines fell to the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros 69-59, whilst trailing the entire game. The Vaqueros used a 11-2 run to start the game and a season-high 13 three balls to take care of business on tuesday night. With the loss the Wolverines drop their fifth straight falling to 6-22 on the year and 3-14 in Western Athletic Conference play.

After giving up an 11-2 run to start the game the Wolverines were unable to put together any sort of fight and found themselves down by as much as 22 in the first half. After leading 45-28 in the first half the Vaqueros rode out their lead for the remainder of the game ending with the final score 69-59.

Despite outshooting the Vaqueros 45.3% to 37.7% and committing less turnovers (9 to 13) the loss can be attributed to the lack of rebounds gathered by the Wolverines. The Wolverines were outrebounded 45 to 26 giving up 17 offensive rebounds.

Kaylee Byton led the Wolverine scorers with 18 points and tacked on four assists for the Wolverines in the loss.

The Wolverines will host Old Hammer Rival Utah Tech on senior night in the Wolverines last regular season game on Thursday March 2 at 6 P.M. MT on ESPN+.

For more information or full team schedule visit go.uvu.edu.

Josh is a senior at UVU, studying Communications and graduating with a Bachelor’s Degree in Applied Communications in Spring 2023. Along with writing for the Review, Josh is a member of UVU’s PRSSA Chapter. Josh will be pursuing sports media after his time at UVU is complete.

