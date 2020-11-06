Women’s basketball conference schedule released

The Western Athletic Conference announced the full slate of games for the women’s basketball 2020-21 season. As opposed to the usual format of playing a home-and-home series against each conference foe, teams will play back-to-back games at a single site every week in order to reduce travel risk.

Here is what the conference schedule looks like for the Wolverines this season:

Jan. 8 and 9 – UVU at California Baptist – Riverside, California

The Lancers went 7-9 in conference play last season but they finished the year with three-straight victories and a winning record overall. Sophomore forward Caitlyn Harper led the team with 16.2 points per game last season before taking a medical redshirt after playing in only five games. Senior guard Ane Olaeta is another important returning player for the Lancers — she started 30 games and shot over 35% from behind the arc. Olaeta was selected as the WAC Preseason Player of the Year.

UVU split the season series with CBU last year and is 1-3 against the Lancers all time.

Jan. 15 and 16 – UVU vs. Seattle U – Orem, Utah

Seattle U finished just behind CBU in the conference standings last year, with a 6-9 conference record. The Redhawks struggled away from home as they went 2-11 on the road. Junior guards Courtney Murphy and McKenzi Williams were both named to the All-WAC Preseason Second Team. Murphy averaged 11 points and 4.3 rebounds per game.

The Wolverines went 1-2 against Seattle U last season and lost to the Redhawks in the first round of the WAC Tournament.

Jan. 29 and 30 – UVU at Tarleton – Stephenville, Texas

TSU is a brand-new addition to the WAC this season after competing as a Division II school in the Lone Star Conference. The Texans had an impressive season last year — they finished with a 21-8 record before falling to Eastern New Mexico in the conference tournament. TSU was picked to finish 7th in the WAC this season.

Senior guard Alexa Hoy was chosen for the All-WAC Second Team. Hoy started 23 games last season for the Texans and averaged 9.7 points.

Feb. 5 and 6 – UVU vs. Chicago State – Orem, Utah

The Cougars had an abysmal season last year and finished in last place in the WAC with a 1-27 overall record. Things don’t look much better for CSU this year as they were picked to finish last in the conference yet again.

CSU named Tiffany Sardin as their new head coach earlier this year and hope that the change will spell success in the long run. UVU beat CSU in the only game the teams played against each other last season.

Feb. 12 and 13 – UVU at Dixie State – St. George, Utah

The Trailblazers are playing as a member of the WAC for the first time this year and were picked to finish 8th in the conference. J.D. Gustin is entering his fifth season at the helm and has a 50-59 record as head coach. DSU finished last year with a 18-12 record and lost to Westminster College in the second round of the RMAC Tournament.

UVU is 3-0 against the Trailblazers since both teams joined the NCAA. The Wolverines have never played the Trailblazers in St. George. The teams last played each other in 2017.

Feb. 19 and 20 – UVU vs. New Mexico State – Orem, Utah

NMSU went 12-18 last season but the Aggies have seemingly always had success against UVU. Senior guard Aaliyah Prince made the Preseason All-WAC First Team and sophomore guard Soufia Inoussa was named to the Second Team. NMSU was picked to finish 4th in the conference this year.

The Aggies are 14-3 against UVU and held an 11-game winning streak until January of this year when the Wolverines won 58-54 on the road.

Feb. 26 and 27 – UVU at UT Rio Grande Valley – Edinburg, Texas

Lane Lord is entering his third season as head coach of the Vaqueros and has a 31-32 record with the team. UTRGV had an 8-8 record in the WAC last season and they are projected to finish in 5th place this year.

UVU and UTRGV have always been competitive, the Wolverines have an 18-14 record against the Vaqueros — but are only 5-10 when playing in Edinburg.

March 5 and 6 – UVU vs. Grand Canyon – Orem, Utah

Grand Canyon finished last year’s season in 2nd place in the WAC behind Kansas City — who are now members of the Summit League. The Antelopes were picked to finish 3rd in this year’s Coaches’ Poll, behind UVU and CBU. Junior Laura Piera was named to the All-WAC Second Team. Piera had 83 assists and 35 steals last season.

UVU is 5-11 against GCU all-time and split the season series with the Antelopes last year.

