Wolverines win second straight against Seattle U

UVU Women’s Basketball Teambeat Seattle University on Jan. 16, by a final score of 78-66.

The Wolverines had previously played the Redhawks the night before, winning by a score of 66-56.

On Saturday, the Wolverines started off the game with a lot of energy. They were able to force eight turnovers, which resulted in 13 points. UVU had a balanced first quarter with seven players scoring points for the team. The Wolverines were also able to ride a strong defense leading to a 25-7 lead at the end of the first.

Redshirt junior forward Nehaa Sohail came out early in the second quarter and hit three 3-pointers in a row. Sohail ended with 12 points in the quarter. SU had a 14-2 run in the second quarter, as they were able to cut the lead to 12 points at the half with a score of 42-28.

UVU shot 54% from the field in the first half and 53% from the three with eight makes. The team was also able to hold the Redhawks to 32% shooting for the half.

In the third quarter, both teams traded runs back and forth and SU cut the Wolverine lead to seven going into the fourth quarter Junior center Josie Williams responded with eight points in the quarter for the Wolverines.

The fourth quarter started with an 8-1 Wolverine run that was followed by a strong push from the Redhawks, which led to a comeback within five. With some late free throws, UVU was able to hold off the Redhawks with a score of 78-66.

Sohail led the Wolverines in scoring with 21 points for the game. Strong games were played by other Wolverines including Williams (18 points and 11 rebounds) and junior guard Kayla Anderson (14 points four rebounds and five assists). As a team, UVU shot 45% from the field, 41% from the three and 91% from the free throw line.

UVU improves their record to 4-3 on the season and 2-2 in conference play. The Wolverines’ next game will be played at home against Park University Gilbert (AZ) on Jan. 22, at 2 p.m. MDT.