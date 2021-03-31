Wolverines swept by Lopes in three games

7 hours ago Nathan Farmer

The Wolverines started off their WAC schedule going 0-3 over the weekend. (Photo by Isaac Hale, UVU Marketing)

The Utah Valley softball team opened their WAC season being swept in three games by the Grand Canyon Antelopes March 26 and 27. 

The Lopes dominated game one, winning it 11-0 in five innings. GCU scored all their runs in the first three innings, including a six-run second inning that gave the Lopes an early eight-run cushion. 

The second and third games were much closer — with each game being decided by one run — but the Wolverines were unable to come out with the victory in either. UVU jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first inning of game two after Rien Milliken drove in Siena Sandoval on a sacrifice fly.

GCU would answer with two runs in the fourth and what proved to be the winning run in the fifth. UVU scored one more run in the sixth but could have had more, as they stranded a runner on second with only one out. GCU shut down the Wolverine offense with a three-up, three-down seventh inning to secure the 3-2 victory.

Game three was a pitcher’s duel as the Wolverines’ Devyn Cretz (5-7) and Lopes’ Ryan Denhart (7-5) both pitched complete games in a 2-1 Lopes victory. Cretz struck out seven over her six innings of work, and only one of the two runs she allowed were earned. Denhart struck out nine and allowed just one run in seven innings.

GCU scored first in the fourth inning after a throwing error kept the inning going for the Lopes. UVU would tie the game in the sixth inning after a Jade Miller triple set the table for Emery Nielson, who drove Miller in with an RBI single. The game wasn’t tied for long, as back-to-back doubles from Lilly Bishop and Kristin Fifield in the bottom of the inning gave the Lopes their winning run.

The Wolverines will continue their 13-game road swing with a trip up to Logan to take on the Utah State Aggies on March 30 at 4 p.m. MT. The game will be streamed on the Mountain West Network. 

Tags: , , , , , ,

More Stories

Wolverines back in the win column with split at Northern Colorado

18 hours ago Bridger Beal-Cvetko

Utah Valley claims victory over tough WAC competitor Seattle U

2 days ago Madisen Crandall

Gone Dancin’ | QF S3 Ep7

4 days ago Ethan Young

UVU fights back to earn draw with Seattle U

5 days ago Ryan Miller

Late rally falls short of ending losing streak for Wolverines

7 days ago Bridger Beal-Cvetko

UVU falls to No. 1 Stanford in NCAA Round of 64

1 week ago Nathan Jackson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.