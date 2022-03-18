Wolverines sweep Maine in their home debut

5 hours ago Hudson Call | @hudsoncall1

#28 Brooke Carter (Photo courtesy of UVU Athletics).

The Utah Valley University softball team returned home for the first time this season, as they lined up for a doubleheader against the University of Maine this Wednesday, March 16, at the Wolverine Softball Field. The Wolverines were victorious in both games, winning game one 6-5 and game two 5-2.

Brooke Carter and Madison Carr impressed early in game one, leading the way for the Wolverines in front of the home fans. Carter’s six strikeouts on the mound paired with Carr’s two runs helped UVU take a 3-1 lead by the top of the fourth.

The lead did not last long as Maine hit back with two runs in the top of the fifth, bringing the score to a tie despite continued pressure from Carter and the rest of the team. In the bottom of the fifth, the Wolverines broke away and stole a 5-3 lead after Kalena Shephard hit a two-run double that plated Carr and Linnah Rebolledo. Later in the inning, Megan Gibbs hit an RBI double that plated runner Brynne Hilton and brought the score to 6-3.  

The Black Bears tried to mount a comeback and managed to score two runs in the top of the sixth, but the Wolverines were able to hold out and sealed a 6-5 victory.

In game two, the Black Bears scored first, taking a 2-0 lead in the top of the first. However, the Wolverines rallied for a comeback in the second inning. Jaeden Barajas hit an RBI double that plated Rebolleo and Riley Thorpe drove in Barajas with an RBI double of her own, tying the game at 2-2. 

In the bottom of the third, the Wolverines took the lead again with back-to-back home runs. Kalena Shephard led the way with a home run that plated Carr and put the Wolverines up by two, then Mikaela Thomson stepped up to bat and hit another home run that sailed out of the park, bringing the final score to 5-2. 

Overall, UVU put on a strong team performance in their first two home games, and seven different Wolverine’s were able to get on the scoreboard. 

The Wolverines go 2-0 against Maine and improve to 9-7 on the season. They will be back in action Friday, March 18, against WAC rival Dixie State at the Karl Brooks Field in St George, Utah. The match begins at 2 p.m. MT and can be streamed on ESPN+.  

Included below are the full results from both matches.

Game one

Utah Valley 6

PositionPlayerABRHRBIBBSOLOB
CFCarr, Madison4340000
LFRebolledo, Linnah3110100
CShepherd, Kalena2013000
PRHilton, Brynne0100000
1BThomson, Mikaela3011010
3BGibbs, Megan3011012
DPMilliken, Rien3010000
SSThorpe, Rylee2000000
SSVasquez, Victoria1000010
2BHardy, Kyla3010002
RFBetancur, Laynee3110001
PCarter, Brooke0000000
PZuniga, Katie0000000
TOTALS276115135

Maine 5

PositionPlayerABRHRBIBBSOLOB
DPPapushka, Gabby4021011
CF/PRNeely, Brianna2000021
RFPearson, Mariah2010010
SSDrews, Kelby3011100
3BGray, Jasmine4010022
RF/CFEnos, Kya4100010
2BMoery, Katie Jo4000013
LFClark, Keely2100100
CPriest, Kennedy2000010
PHFindley, Rebecca1112000
1BNieblas, Izzy3231000
PFallon, Caitlyn0000000
PGruitch, Alexandra0000000
PReid, Emily0000000
TOTALS31595297

Game two

Utah Valley 5

PositionPlayerABRHRBIBBSOLOB
CFCarr, Madison4120021
DPShepherd, Kalena3122000
1BThomson, Mikaela3111001
3BGibbs, Megan3000000
3B/2BVasquez, Victoria0000000
LFRebolledo, Linnah3120000
CBarajas, Jaeden2111100
SSThorpe, Rylee2001000
SSAlbritton, Danye1000000
2BHardy, Kyla2000002
PH/3BPrigge, Peyton0000100
RFBetancur, Laynee2000011
PHHogan, Aubree1000000
PZuniga, Katie0000000
TOTALS26585235

Maine 2

PositionPlayerABRHRBIBBSOLOB
DPPapushka, Gabby4110001
CFEnos, Kya4020000
1BNieblas, Izzy4110003
SSDrews, Kelby2000020
3BFindley, Rebecca1000000
3B/SSGray, Jasmine3001001
2B/PRMoery, Katie Jo2000001
PHDailey, Kyrah0000100
RFPearson, Mariah3000001
LFClark, Keely3000010
CPriest, Kennedy3030000
PRNeely, Brianna0000000
PSiciliano, Gabbie0000000
PReid, Emily0000000
TOTALS29271137

More Stories

LaMont and Drury go 1-1 each at NCAA Championships, will compete Friday

4 hours ago Gavin Lee

Interview with Lexi Soto – upcoming student body president

13 hours ago Chad Goldsberry

S-STEM scholarship for research

3 days ago Katelyn Hickman

History of International Women’s Day

3 days ago Shantelle Erskine

The logic of gender by Kelli D. Potter

3 days ago Ashley Nash

Wolverines go 1-2 in opening WAC series against California Baptist

3 days ago Gavin Lee

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.