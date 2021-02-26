Wolverines shut out Aggies in home opener

Utah Valley women’s soccer defeated the New Mexico State Aggies on Thursday, Feb. 25, at home with a score of 2-0.

UVU improves to 3-2-1 on the season and 2-1 in conference play. The Aggies fall to 2-4 overall with a 2-1 conference record.

In the first half, UVU was able to get plenty of shots against the Aggie defense with 11 shots and four on goal. Three of those shots were saved by the Aggies, but junior forward Julianna Carter was able to score a goal at 21:40 in the first half. The Wolverine defense was able to keep NMSU from getting any shots in the first half. This helped the Wolverines to go up 1-0 by halftime.

In the last minute of the second half, freshman defender Grace Beeston assisted on a goal scored by sophomore forward Anna Pickering that put the game on ice for the Wolverines. For the game, UVU got 22 shots and eight shots on goal. The Wolverines were also able to hold NMSU to two shots and two shots on goal with both shots being saved by redshirt senior goalkeeper Brooklyn Nielsen.

The Wolverines’ next game will be a rematch with NMSU at home in the RSL Zions Bank Indoor Training Field in Herriman on Saturday, Feb. 27, at 2 p.m. MT. The game will be aired on the WAC Digital Network.