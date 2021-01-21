Weekend Sweep | QF S3 Ep1
- NFL Playoffs Recap: Is Drew Brees done? Will Patrick Mahomes play against Buffalo next week? Does Tom Brady have another Super Bowl run left in him?
- Women’s Basketball: Two straight wins over Seattle U leave the Wolverines with a 4-3 (2-2) record. Is this a sign of things to come, or will the Wolverines come back down to earth? Josie Williams wins WAC Player of the Week for WBB!
- Men’s Basketball: Wolverines win in overtime at Seattle U, but it took a last second shot to do so. Yet another game canceled due to COVID-19 tests, will this derail the team’s momentum after winning 3 straight? Fardaws Aimaq wins WAC Player of the Week for MBB! UVU legend Ronnie Price returns to his alma mater as Director of Player Development.
- Wrestling: Wrestling team splits matches against No. 25 Northern Colorado and Cal Baptist. #5 Demetrius Romero and #9 Taylor LaMont are off to hot starts again this season.
- Women’s Soccer: 1-0 win over Weber State in exhibition with a goal scored by freshman London Miller in her UVU debut. Head coach Chris Lemay announces NJCAA All-American honoree Sydney Bushman will transfer to UVU from Snow College.
- Volleyball, cross country and men’s soccer are set to begin their seasons in the coming weeks.
Credits:
Hosts: Bridger Beal-Cvetko and Nathan Farmer
Production, Editing, and Mixing by: Ethan Young
Designed by: Ysabel Berger
(Original Air Date: 01/21/20)
Although undecided in major, Ethan Young has a great love for digital audio, music, and learning. He is currently the Executive Producer for the podcasts at the UVU Review. Ever since he started working with the UVU Review fall of 2018, he has been excited to get a deeper look into journalism.