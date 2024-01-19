UVU MBB suffers fourth conference loss in battle versus GCU

Reading Time: 2 minutes Utah Valley suffered their third straight loss and fourth conference loss to GCU on Thursdasy, moving to 8-10 on the year.

Reading Time: 2 minutes

An anemic offensive performance gives the Wolverines their third straight loss, falling to GCU, 78-65.

It was trouble from the very beginning as the Antelopes jumped quickly to a 10-point lead behind some nifty offensive scheming. UVU struggled to get any stops, especially struggling in the paint, giving up easy layups frequently, and consistently getting beat by Grand Canyon’s back cuts and off ball movement.

This would culminate in a 12-point Grand Canyon run that would put the Wolverines in a hole early.

Utah Valley’s woes continued on the offensive side of the ball as well. Far too many possessions ended in desperation shots as the shot clock winded down. With the Antelopes disrupting the Wolverines offensive game plan, often possessions would devolve into simple one-on-one isolation, the Wolverines would end the game with only six assists.

Utah Valley would start to find some semblance of rhythm midway through the first half, aided by GCU turnovers, UVU would pull back to within 6 thanks to a second-chance layup by Nate Tshimanga.

Foul trouble from both Drake Allen and Trevin Dorius would cripple the comeback however, and GCU would reassert their monster lead, pushing it all the way to twenty points by the end of the half.

The second half was an uphill battle for the Wolverines, and once again they would struggle to find any consistent offense, shooting a paltry 36% from the field and 29% from three. Meanwhile it seemed as if GCU could get anything they wanted, shooting 53% from the field. Surprisingly their biggest offensive struggle occurred when there were no Wolverines guarding them, shooting merely 58% from the free throw line.

As the game came to a close, the Wolverines would go on a small six point run to pull the lead to within eleven, but it was far too little too late. The most fight the Wolverines would show in the second half was at the end of the game, as a garbage time dunk by GCU Freshman Noah Amenhauser would ignite a small scuffle at half court, with Tanner Toolson taking objection to the final bucket and getting into a small shoving match as the final buzzer sounded.

This was a game to forget for the Wolverines, as they fell to 8-10 on the season and 3-4 in conference play.

The Wolverines will return to their happy place this Saturday, Jan 20 at 2:00, playing the Utah Tech Trailblazers at home, a place where they have only lost one game. A get right game is hopefully in the cards against 7-10 Utah Tech, and hopefully it will help Utah Valley get back into the win column, and back on track in WAC play.

The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.

Share this: Facebook

X



Related